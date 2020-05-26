The Post headline could not have been more apt: “On weekend dedicated to war dead, Trump tweets insults, promotes baseless claims and plays golf.” As the death toll from a pandemic he ignored and minimized neared 100,000, Trump used the weekend as yet another occasion to insult women’s physical appearances. This included three posts on Twitter that Trump retweeted, which "mocked former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams’s weight, ridiculed the looks of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and called former Democratic presidential rival Hillary Clinton a ‘skank.’”

On Monday, he paid his respects at Arlington National Cemetery and Fort McHenry (the latter including some typically incoherent off-script improvising: “They stared down the invasion, and they held that they had to endure, the fact is they held like nobody could have held before. They held this fort”), but the spirit of the commemoration still took a back seat to his partisan insults, threats and inanities. He tweeted his latest threat about the Republican National Convention:

I love the Great State of North Carolina, so much so that I insisted on having the Republican National Convention in Charlotte at the end of August. Unfortunately, Democrat Governor, @RoyCooperNC is still in Shutdown mood & unable to guarantee that by August we will be allowed... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2020

...full attendance in the Arena. In other words, we would be spending millions of dollars building the Arena to a very high standard without even knowing if the Democrat Governor would allow the Republican Party to fully occupy the space. Plans are being.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2020

Trump apparently does not care how many of his most loyal supporters might be infected, nor does he care about the burden such an event would have on the state or city in terms of the coronavirus. His convention, his visuals and his self-congratulations come first. (Alternatively, this is a weak attempt to get out of a full convention in North Carolina by blaming the governor for failing to “guarantee” an event that might be a threat to public safety.)

It makes no sense to pick a fight with North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, who has a 60 percent approval rating, or to try extorting a state that is critical to his victory in November. Then again, it makes no sense for Trump to pick fights with former president Barack Obama. (As NBC News reminded us, “Obama left the White House with a 59 percent job approval rating, which rose to 63 percent one year later, according to Gallup. By contrast, Trump’s approval rating has averaged in the low-to-mid 40s for most of his presidency.”)

Contrast the sitting president, a ball of seething resentments and angry impulses, with former vice president Joe Biden, who ventured out of his home for the first time since March to lay a wreath honoring fallen soldiers on Memorial Day. Everything — from Biden’s tone to his mask-wearing to his gratitude for being able to leave his home — was a world away from Trump. The Post reports:

Biden and his wife, Jill, laid a wreath of white flowers tied with a white bow, and bowed their heads in silence at the park. He saluted. “Never forget the sacrifices that these men and women made,” he said after. “Never, ever, forget.” . . . Biden briefly greeted a county official and another man, both wearing face masks and standing a few feet away. Biden also yelled to another, larger group standing nearby, “Thank you for your service.” His campaign says Biden has gone to the park for Memorial Day often in the past, though services were canceled Monday in the pandemic.

If one did not know better, one would think that Biden were the incumbent president, giving voice to the solemnity of the day and modeling responsible coronavirus social distancing and mask-wearing. It is unimaginable that Biden would ever insist on a mass event despite health concerns. Indeed, the Democratic National Committee is already going through a number of alternative scenarios that would minimize the footprint of the planned Milwaukee convention — or even move it to an entirely virtual event.

Trump’s narcissism drives every decision, even in the midst of a pandemic. Americans can see for themselves the cost paid in human lives and economic pain. A president whose sole concern is feeding his insatiable ego will never level with them, will never sacrifice political advantage for the public good and will consistently embarrass rather than inspire us.

