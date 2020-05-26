To convince the human rights skeptics, supporters of the handover used the argument that opening up the markets would lead to more freedoms overall and an eventual transition to democracy for all Chinese people.
I’ve never been convinced that open markets necessarily result in an open society, especially when they involve a country ruled by a patriarchal authoritative regime. When youth and virility are lost, the only thing left for aging autocrats is power.
Besides, who would hold China accountable for another Tiananmen? Certainly not the democracies who want to retain access to the huge and lucrative market China offers.
Cartoons courtesy of the Cartoonist Group.
Read more:
The Post’s View: China’s full-scale assault on democracy in Hong Kong demands a U.S. response — but a careful one