As challenging — and vitally important — as fighting the pandemic has been, the long-term health costs of an economic depression could ultimately far eclipse what covid-19 has wrought.

The United Nations University World Institute for Development Economics Research estimates that the pandemic could drive as many as 580 million people around the world into poverty, the first increase in global poverty since 1990. This would be on top of the 734 million people already living on less than $1.90 a day, and the 38.1 million Americans who, as of 2018, met the federal government’s definition of poverty. More than 38 million Americans have filed unemployment claims in a nine-week period during the pandemic, and that number is almost certain to swell.

A central determinant of health is money — the ability to afford such basic resources as nutritious food, access to good medical care, safe housing, quality education and the simple peace of mind that comes with having the means to weather sudden shocks. The link between income and health is well supported by data. Less money generally means shorter, sicker lives, as reflected by the approximately 14-year gap in life expectancy between the richest and poorest Americans.

In 2011, I was involved in a study that quantified how socioeconomic conditions shape health in the United States. We estimated the number of U.S. deaths attributable to key social conditions through a systematic review of the available literature combined with vital-statistics data. We found that 133,000 deaths in 2000, out of 2,403,351 total U.S. deaths that year, were linked to living as an individual below the federal poverty level. Another 119,000 deaths were linked to income inequality (defined as the percentage of the adult population living in counties with a “Gini coefficient” — a formula for measuring wealth distribution — at or above the 25th percentile), and 39,000 were linked to area-level poverty (living in counties where 20 percent or more of the population is below the poverty line).

The death toll from covid-19 in the United States will soon pass 100,000; in the coming years, poverty-related deaths elevated by covid-19 will almost certainly far exceed that number unless Washington acts forcefully.

Congress made a solid start last month with emergency economic relief to address the looming economic disaster in the United States, but an ambitious effort on the scale of the New Deal or Great Society is needed. The $3 trillion aid package recently approved by the House likely would not be sufficient — and the Senate apparently will not even take up the legislation. Lawmakers of both parties need to step back and realize that the scope of the problem is much larger, and will be longer-lasting, than the immediate pandemic threat. If the current Congress doesn’t act, then maybe action would be possible after the November election. Even belated action could save countless lives.

The focus of the spending should be those whose financial health is already precarious, those who walk the narrow line from paycheck to paycheck. The remedies should include additional cash transfers — even a universal basic income — and a robust social safety net, with investment in housing, child care and universal health care, and a jobs guarantee.

Mitigating the economic effects of covid-19 would also lay the groundwork for preventing future pandemics. The disease has shown how socioeconomic marginalization creates conditions that make it easier for a virus to spread. Throughout this pandemic, it has been those who are already financially vulnerable — who work in low-wage jobs to which they cannot telecommute or who lack access to expedited treatment should they become sick — who are among the most at risk.

In the context of an infectious disease, their risk becomes everyone’s risk. Stopping future pandemics from taking hold means improving the economic conditions that generate disproportionate vulnerability to poor health. Doing so at the necessary scale will be a challenge. Fortunately, we have shown that we are up to it. In recent months, the country proved it was capable of changing quickly and dramatically when everyone’s health was at stake. We should build on this progress now, to ensure the health of America’s post-covid-19 future.

