But we are now at a point that many of us have long feared and for which we are not remotely prepared: the lethal confluence of an uncontrolled pandemic and a slew of large-scale natural disasters.

The pandemic is about to be joined in the headlines by multiple catastrophic events that will cost lives, wreck communities and exact severe economic tolls on affected populations. Last week, catastrophic dam failures and massive flooding forced at least 10,000 people to evacuate their homes in Michigan, which happens to be among the states hardest hit by covid-19. In South Asia, one of the deadliest cyclones ever in the region swept across Bangladesh and India, reaping devastation where covid-19 cases are also surging. Both hurricane and wildfire season are quickly approaching in the United States.

These challenges are each daunting on their own, but in the midst of covid-19 and an exhausted disaster-response infrastructure, are we prepared to cope with multiple disasters at once? Even without a pandemic, public health departments and hospital disaster preparedness programs across the United States have been chronically underfunded for more than a decade.

Even the federally maintained strategic national stockpile of emergency equipment and supplies failed to meet urgent needs for mechanical ventilators and personal protective equipment that have been in high demand throughout the pandemic. Jeff Schlegelmilch, my colleague and deputy director at the National Center for Disaster Preparedness, warns that "our current overall emergency response systems are at a breaking point. It’s not just the [strategic national supply]; virtually all of our response capabilities are stretched dangerously thin.”

Beyond the overall response capacity concerns, conflicting protocols for simultaneous disasters pose unique challenges. How do we reconcile pandemic control guidance to stay at home and practice social distancing with a hurricane-related evacuation order or being housed in a crowded shelter with many people of varying degrees of covid-19 risk?

Natural-disaster response planning under a pandemic cloud may seem overwhelming. But hurricane season starts June 1, long before we’ll see an end to the pandemic threat, so we have no choice. And with climate change fueling severe weather events and increasing vulnerabilities among coastal communities, federal officials are already predicting “above-normal” hurricane activity this year, meaning, again, more need for emergency evacuations and sheltering, all antithetical to pandemic-control measures. There’s little time to waste; we’ve got to figure this out.

In Michigan, it’s already happening. Although federal regulators had long identified the two dams as high-risk and in need of structural repair, the necessary mitigation steps weren’t taken — ultimately spelling disaster for 42,000 residents downstream of the dam. Fears of covid-19 have led hundreds of evacuees to opt to sleep in their cars instead of emergency shelters. Without adequate contingency plans and risk-mitigation measures, it’s a crisis that could increasingly play out across the United States over the coming months.

Absent cohesive leadership or direction on the pandemic from the federal government, we’ve seen state and local officials step up to fill the void, even if the responses have been chaotic and random. But government at all levels will need to step up in this complex disaster environment.

One thing is clear: The United States is unprepared to face multiple crises on top of the global pandemic. Reduced capacity to respond, combined with economic uncertainty and social distancing measures, will complicate and slow recovery efforts. This is particularly concerning because of the extreme threats vulnerable populations face, such as facing poverty and food insecurity.

That, and the reality that emergency response agencies such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency are already overstretched from a series of record-breaking hurricanes and wildfires in recent years, mean that there’s a significant need for structural reform. The roles, responsibilities and mission of FEMA may need to be recast, starting with a greater level of coordination and cooperation with other preparedness and response agencies under the auspices of the Defense Department and the Health and Human Services Department, which includes the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There is a significant upside if we manage to get this 2020 challenge of confluent disasters under control. Positive outcomes could — and should — include a much-improved ability to coordinate our considerable potential to prepare for and manage large-scale disasters, a new appreciation of the necessity to work closely with all nations on protecting the planet and a significantly more resilient nation.

We can only hope.

