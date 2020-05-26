Dr. Laila Woc-Colburn with Baylor Medicine Infectious Diseases said she saw a number of videos that had surfaced and was disappointed by the behavior.

“We’ve been doing so well,” said Woc-Colburn. “At the same time, I guess, it’s human nature in the sense that you’ve been cooped up in your home and you just want to go and live your life like it was before. The problem that our life that was before is not coming back.” . . .

“We know that the virus is in the community and by not following the norms of the masking, the washing [of hands] and the social distancing, we are going to see the peak,” she explained. “It’s not going to be tomorrow, it’s going to be like in 10 to 14 days because, that’s how we know and we have history and history repeats itself.”