First, presidential utterances, news releases and even tweets are official presidential statements. They are proofread and fact-checked. They exhibit the decorum and high-mindedness we expect of the leader of the free world. They contain no personal insults, no conspiracy theories and no whining.

Second, executive branch nominees and appointees are vetted first, announced second. The White House staff knows in advance of the announcement who is being hired. The White House staff and Cabinet are not populated with relatives, military officials (a civilian leads departments, the National Security Council, etc.) and political hacks who are antagonistic toward the mission of the agency, department or function they head. “Acting” secretaries are few and far between, and they follow the chain of command (e.g., deputies fill in for secretaries).

Third, judicial nominees are rated “well qualified” or, at worst, “qualified” by the American Bar Association. They do not have a trail of highly partisan, ideological statements. If lacking previous judicial experience for a circuit court appointment, they have held a prominent role in the legal community (e.g., esteemed appellate litigator, law school dean, high-ranking Justice Department official).

Fourth, there are no financial conflicts of interest for the president, vice president, Cabinet and senior White House officials. Stocks are placed in blind trusts with no exceptions. Businesses are divested or liquidated. The tax returns of all of these individuals are posted on an easily accessible website.

Fifth, note-takers listen to every presidential call with a foreign leader. There is a public readout of every call, barring acute national security concerns. Presidential visits and summits have a purpose. The president is prepared. Aides arrange agreements in advance that the principals can sign. A White House visit is a precious commodity not to be extended to two-bit dictators or war criminals.

Sixth, the president considers himself a role model for children and adults alike when it comes to public health concerns (e.g., regular physicals, mask-wearing), bullying (he’s against it) and nondiscrimination. He does not comment on others’ appearance nor smear entire countries or continents. He does not hold himself out to be the most knowledgeable on every topic (e.g., he doesn’t claim to be a better scientist than the scientists or know more about “ISIS than the generals”). However, he does possess a working knowledge of policy, science and the world. He knows windmills do not cause cancer, Colorado is not on the border (hence needs no wall) and North Korean dictators are not interested in condo developments. He admits error and apologizes for missteps.

Seventh, he understands that Article II does not say he can do whatever he wants. While all presidents seek to exert robust executive powers, a constitutionally respectful president does not claim absolute immunity, snatch the appropriations power away from Congress nor make frivolous emergency announcements.

The list could go on, but you get the drift. Virtually nothing about this president’s behavior is “normal.” We do not need to continue this failed experiment in the “anyone can be president” sweepstakes.

