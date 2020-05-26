This all sounds very nice until you realize that “height modernization” mostly means that we will have to recalibrate all our heights downwards by as much as several feet, relative to sea level — most drastically in the Pacific Northwest and decreasing in severity toward the Southeast. And this is our fault. Thanks to us, the planet has different ocean levels than it used to, its weight is shifting around in such a way that a good model of it now looks like a “lumpy potato,” and, consequently, everything is going to become a different height. Sorry!

AD

AD

If I understand this correctly (I absolutely do not, and I refuse to ask anyone who might clear it up), I personally am losing somewhere around half a meter to a meter so long as I remain near the East Coast, so when sitting down my height is zero, and if I lie down, I mysteriously sink a foot beneath myself into negative space. If I moved to California, I would vanish entirely.

This would be a lot to absorb during an ordinary time, but during this national crisis, it is more than my system can do to think about it, so I am accepting these new physics without a murmur the way everyone seems to have accepted that the president of the United States is going to accuse a cable host of murder and that’s just a thing that happens now.

I understand that all of this could be cleared up immediately by placing a single call to a geodesist, but I prefer to cling to my rage. Look, America has already shown itself to be morally and intellectually smaller than we once hoped! Need we also shrink physically? Think what losing half a meter off the Washington Monument will do to us as a nation, let alone six feet from Mount Rushmore. The Grand Canyon is just the Canyon; the Grand Tetons are just Tetons. Everything in America is now much shorter than it was advertised, just like all the men you meet on online dating apps! Why, even our joke quality is sinking rapidly!

AD

AD

To add insult to injury, the only thing that seems to be remaining about the same size is Florida.

The silver lining, I suppose, is that when all sorts of other people went out and climbed mountains, it was actually less impressive than they thought it was and my decision to sit indoors during that time and climb nothing has only gotten better by comparison.

The geodesists say they are doing this because they have better, more accurate data that will help us orient ourselves in time and space. Do we look like people who want to be better oriented in time and space? Some of us don’t even like it when people gently suggest to us ways of not passing highly contagious diseases to our loved ones. If there is one thing I know about science, it is that I think it has gone just far enough and I don’t want any better information than I already have. Why should we be smaller and more potato-shaped? Stop informing us! Just let us have this.

AD

AD

Okay, look, if you are going to go around and start measuring things in a different way that makes Montana less impressive, start with the electoral college. That’s all I ask.