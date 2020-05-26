That’s the usual state of affairs. But for Republicans right now, the baseline level of fear is multiplied many times by the fact that their party is led by a mercurial, petty, vindictive president who clearly enjoys destroying Republicans who have won his disfavor.

For those who come from strongly Republican states where Trump remains reasonably popular, safe harbor is usually found in abject lickspittlery. Which can be an effective strategy, until it isn’t.

Consider the tale of Jeff Sessions, whose current predicament could arouse some sympathy were one to forget that before throwing his lot in with Trump, he was a hard-right crusader against hippies and immigrants.

In 2016, Sessions was the first U.S. senator to endorse Trump, no doubt besotted by Trump’s promises to build a wall along our southern border. He was rewarded with a position as attorney general, where he soon recused himself from the investigation into the Russia scandal. The eventual result was the appointment of a special counsel and a long investigation that resulted in multiple criminal convictions of Trump associates.

As an official in the Trump campaign who had his own contacts with Russian officials, Sessions had no choice but to recuse himself. But Trump wanted an AG who would, like William P. Barr, put the protection of Trump above any commitment to law or ethics. His loathing of Sessions burns to this day.

Today, Sessions is running to return to his old job in the Senate, and he probably thought it would be a walk. After all, he was so secure that in his last election in 2014, Democrats didn’t even bother nominating an opponent for him, and Sessions won with 97 percent of the vote.

But that was before Trump began attacking him. Sessions came in second in the primary behind former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville, and the two are headed to a runoff. Trump has been attacking Sessions, which leads to almost comical exchanges like this one:

.@realdonaldtrump Look, I know your anger, but recusal was required by law. I did my duty & you're damn fortunate I did. It protected the rule of law & resulted in your exoneration. Your personal feelings don't dictate who Alabama picks as their senator, the people of Alabama do. https://t.co/QQKHNAgmiE — Jeff Sessions (@jeffsessions) May 23, 2020

You can just smell the desperation, as Sessions tries to simultaneously show that he’s been a good servant to Trump while grasping onto some last wispy shred of his dignity.

But that’s what happens when you’re a Republican these days: You can distance yourself from Trump, risk his wrath and pray your Republican constituents don’t cast you out, or you can genuflect before him and show the world that you’re a pathetic husk of a person with an empty void where your self-worth used to be.

Or look at Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who did what he thought Trump wanted by removing a lockdown order earlier than anyone thought was wise, only to see Trump single him out for criticism. Many explained Trump’s attack on the fact that Kemp had appointed Kelly Loeffler to fill the seat held by a retiring senator rather than Trump’s favorite, Rep. Douglas A. Collins — and you know how Trump holds a grudge.

For her part, Loeffler is eager to ingratiate herself with Trump lest he turn on her; her husband recently gave $1 million to a pro-Trump super PAC, in what looked an awful lot like “protection” money, in which you pay a mobster not to hurt you.

For some others, the best strategy is less than clear. If you’re Cory Gardner in Colorado, Thom Tillis in North Carolina or Martha McSally in Arizona — all vulnerable incumbents up for reelection in swing states — distancing yourself from Trump may endear you to independents, but it will alienate Republicans who still worship Trump. Not only that, he’s bound to notice, and go out of his way to attack you.

So they’ve chosen to stay by his side. The trouble is that Trump demands more than just not criticizing him. He wants to see you on your knees. He wants the most effusive praise and the most embarrassing promise of loyalty. And when you give him what he wants, you look sad and weak.

I’m sure there are Republicans who in the future will point with pride to their service for Trump — the true believers, the grifters and the crackpot extremists. But many more will come out of these years knowing they abased themselves in ways they can never undo.

Whatever you do, don’t feel sorry for them. They may be caught in a bind, but it’s one of their own making. They’ve earned every bit of the scorn they’ll receive.

