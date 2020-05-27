The United States, already wrestling with an economic collapse not seen in a generation, is facing a wave of evictions as government relief payments and legal protections run out for millions of out-of-work Americans who have little financial cushion and few choices when looking for new housing.The hardest hit are tenants who had low incomes and little savings even before the pandemic, and whose housing costs ate up more of their paychecks. They were also more likely to work in industries where job losses have been particularly severe.
Look for Republicans to quickly find a way to blame this on the victims.
* Alyssa Fowers and William Wan report that a third of Americans are showing signs of anxiety and depression during this pandemic.
* Steve Contorno reports that White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who regularly amplifies Trump’s attacks on mail voting, has voted by mail 11 times in the last 10 years.
* Jeet Heer makes an interesting case that Trump’s awfulness on coronavirus has largely allowed Mitch McConnell’s role to escape notice, even though it’s crucial to enabling Trump’s horrors.
* Jonathan Bernstein casts an appropriately skeptical eye on the new pundit hotness that Democrats need to worry about an economic improvement this fall (relative to the current ongoing calamity).
* John Stoehr says that even if Republicans can’t be shamed, we can still label them accurately, and so we must.
* Miles Parks reports that social media use is now at an all-time high, and that could be very bad news for democracy.
* Josh Rogin reports that the USAID’s new “religious freedom adviser” has a history of making anti-Islam comments.
* Caroline Fredrickson and Eric Segall explain how the Federalist Society really does function as a pipeline supplying the bench with Trump/GOP judges.
* And Ben Terris asks if the My Pillow guy is the future of American politics.