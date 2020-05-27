If you like to be protected so much, if you so value your safety, then why do you wear a full mask, flame-retardant jacket and thick, heat-resistant leather gloves when welding but not also when NOT welding?

Hypocrisy, much?

You care so much about safety, yet you only want astronauts to wear space suits OUTSIDE the spaceship and wear regular uniforms inside it?

Wow! Talk about inconsistent!

You stop, drop and roll when on fire AND NOT WHEN NOT?

You take maximum precautions in the face of danger, yet not when you are in comparative safety?

You speak in one way to a grieving mother, and in another way to a rally where you are trying to set a lighthearted tone? You are a monster. If you were not a hypocrite, you would speak the same way all the time and let the chips fall where they might.

You want to carry a gun with you to go hunting, yet not when you protest peacefully?

You want to take medicine when sick, but not ordinarily, just because!

Hypocrites! We would take insulin just for fun, and hydroxychloroquine … whenever! Carry a gun only when hunting — no, just to be safe, and consistent, we will carry it everywhere!

You close your eyes and sleep when it is dark, and not when behind the wheel, but just to be safe we will be closing our eyes all the time, but especially during the first months of this crisis when we could have been working to get needed supply chains in place so that states would not have to scramble for protective equipment and ventilators. Because, you see, we are not hypocrites.

I am not deliberately misunderstanding how anything works! I am just showing your terrible inconsistency! Say one thing at one time and another at another? Behave differently in different settings? Adjust your decisions on the advice of experts? We would never! No! Everyone must behave the same way, all the time, in all settings of any kind!

This is not ignorance or cruelty masquerading as consistency. We would never wear a mask.

