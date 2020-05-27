But just giving money to politicians has never sat too well with the masters of the universe who populate Silicon Valley; it’s too passive. With the urgency of getting President Trump out of office, they’re ready to take the wheel. Theodore Schleifer reports:

Joe Biden has a problem. Silicon Valley billionaires think they have a solution. Election Day is less than six months away, and Democrats are scrambling to patch the digital deficits of their presumptive nominee. And behind the scenes, Silicon Valley’s billionaire Democrats are spending tens of millions of dollars on their own sweeping plans to catch up to President Donald Trump’s lead on digital campaigning — plans that are poised to make them some of the country’s most influential people when it comes to shaping the November results. These billionaires’ arsenals are funding everything from nerdy political science experiments to divisive partisan news sites to rivalrous attempts to overhaul the party’s beleaguered data file. They are pushing their favored, sometimes peculiar, fixes to a political ailment just like they might if on the board of a struggling startup.

The big players include LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz, former Google chief executive Eric Schmidt, and Laurene Powell Jobs, the widow of Steve Jobs.

Let me first say that I’m sure that some of what they end up doing will be useful for Democrats. Getting a cleaner and more effective voter database? Great. More people will be voting by mail than ever this year, and some tech nerds might discover new approaches to genuinely difficult challenges. Let a thousand flowers of activism bloom.

But count me skeptical.

This reminds me of a story from a few years ago. In 2017, Hoffman and Marc Pincus, the founder of Zynga (creator of FarmVille), had a similar idea, which resulted in an organization called Win the Future. They were going to use all their Silicon Valley know-how to totally disrupt politics, by doing mind-blowing things like using billboards, letting people vote on a policy platform and getting the guy from Third Eye Blind to run for something (seriously). Win the Future now appears to be defunct, with good reason.

Because politics is visible to everyone, everyone thinks they can do it better than the professionals. If your car breaks down, you don’t say, “I should be running GM,” nor do you think you should be in charge of Apple if your computer crashes. But people think that about politics all the time.

Of course, the professionals do make mistakes. And yes, there’s plenty of disagreement within the parties about the proper strategic course to take.

But the problem isn’t that the professionals are stupid and we just need someone smarter to tell them what to do. It’s that politics is pretty much the most complicated thing in the world.

There’s an enormous number of variables at play in any given situation (most of which are very difficult to measure with precision), the decisions of different actors interact in ways that are hugely challenging to predict, and the whole thing depends on human voters who are ill-informed and endlessly fickle.

As for the Silicon Valley folks in particular, while they’re bred to think about creating new systems and processes, they’re often less thoughtful about the results. In a more benign manifestation of that problem, they wind up tacking on some boilerplate about how the neat new thing they built will change the world: “This new peer-to-peer peanut butter recommendation engine is going to transform how we all think about peanut butter!”

In the more malignant manifestation, you get, say, Facebook, in which some very smart people created an easy way for people to connect with each other, and that turned into a monstrous force for the dissemination of misinformation and hatred (which, by the way, the company was well aware of).

Which brings me to the question that should be posed to those who claim they’re going to devise some innovative way to reach voters: Once you reach them, then what do you say to them?

You can devise some hyper-efficient way of getting your message to all the right people, but the message has to not just persuade them but also motivate them to action. A bunch of A/B testing can get you part of the way to where you want to go, but in the end it’s still going to be extraordinarily difficult to shape how people feel about Trump and Joe Biden, feelings that accumulate over years.