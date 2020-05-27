But it’s not as if the bacillus of racism is confined to one region; in President Trump’s America, it is as pervasive as the coronavirus. Look at what happened in Minneapolis on Monday. Police stopped an African American man, George Floyd, on suspicion of passing a counterfeit $20 bill. We don’t know all that transpired, but an Internet video showed an officer with his knee on Floyd’s neck. Floyd gasped as he said that he couldn’t breathe, but the officer refused to move, and Floyd died.

Floyd’s last words — “I can’t breathe” — echoed those of Eric Garner, a black man who was killed in a police chokehold on Staten Island, N.Y., in 2014. His crime? Selling untaxed cigarettes. If only that were the last case of police brutality against minorities in New York. But of course it’s not. This month, a New York police officer was videotaped hitting a black man named Donni Wright, throwing him to the ground and putting a knee on his neck. His apparent offense? Ignoring social distancing rules. I’m all for social distancing, but I’m pretty sure that if I — a middle-class, middle-age white man — disobeyed the rules, I would not be assaulted by a cop.

Racism in New York, my hometown, was also in the news this week because of an ugly Memorial Day incident in Central Park. An African American birdwatcher, Christian Cooper, asked a white woman, Amy Cooper, to comply with park rules by putting her dog on a leash. Her response was to dial 911 and report, in a hysterical tone, that a black man was threatening her life. Luckily Christian Cooper videotaped the incident. If he had not, a New York public defender writes in a Post op-ed, the police might well have believed her story over his, and he could have been thrown in jail for birding while black.

The reality of racism in the United States should not be news to anyone. People of color experience it every day, and the coronavirus is only exacerbating our racial inequality. Racism is not confined to one political party; Amy Cooper donates to Democrats. But in modern America, only one political party is devoted to stoking white resentment for political gain.

Conservatives used to accuse liberals of being anti- anti-communist. Well, too many conservatives today are anti- anti-racist. An egregious example came after the New York Times published a trenchant Memorial Day editorial — “Why Does the U.S. Military Celebrate White Supremacy?” — arguing that it’s time to rename military bases named after Confederate generals. Jonathan Hoffman, chief spokesman for the Trumpified Pentagon, responded by accusing the Times of an “attack” on “the US military.” So if you don’t think military bases should be named after white-supremacist traitors, you’re anti-military? That’s the way the GOP rolls.

Trump, who came to political prominence denying that our first African American president was born in the United States, is the master of catering to white grievances while cynically proclaiming, “I am the least racist person there is anywhere in the world.” The least racist person spent part of Memorial Day retweeting a vile Internet troll who specializes in racist and sexist invective. And now the least racist person is mobilizing an army of 50,000 poll watchers to suppress minority voter turnout under the guise of combating (virtually nonexistent) voter fraud.

This blatant ploy to disenfranchise minorities provokes outrage among most Democrats and shrugs among most Republicans. As I’ve said before, not all Trump supporters are racist. But they are complicit in his racism. As my Post colleague Brian Klaas writes: “If you’re more upset by an athlete kneeling on a sports field than a police officer kneeling on a black man’s neck until he dies, then you are the problem.”

