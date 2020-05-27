Even still, Trump continues to use Twitter without restraint to torture the family of a dead young woman by falsely suggesting she had been murdered by MSNBC host Joe Scarborough when she worked as his intern, even though police found no signs of foul play in her death. (The tweet was so beyond the pale that even the right-wing editorial boards of the Washington Examiner and the usually compliant Wall Street Journal denounced him; members of his party, naturally, did not.)

In normal times, we would not only wonder why the tweet regarding the deceased woman, Lori Kaye Klausutis, was allowed to remain on Twitter, but we would also collectively recognize the president is unfit for office, prevailing upon his own party to seek his removal (by 25th Amendment, resignation or selection of a different nominee). More to the point, in a politically rational time we would not allow Twitter to simultaneously enjoy exemption from liability (enjoying the designation of a platform not a publisher under federal law) for its tweets and to refuse to police the cesspool of racism, anti-Semitism and dangerous misinformation on its site.

During the campaign, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) urged Twitter to kick Trump off its site, at the time I thought that was frivolous and unwise. Now I’ve come to the conclusion her proposal does not go far enough. Twitter has monetized hate speech, misinformation and other forms of speech that legitimate media do not propagate because they fear being sued. Twitter’s financial success depends on maximizing users; it hurts its bottom line to remove thousands (maybe millions) of users whose tweets do not manage to abide by Twitter’s terms of service. The problem is not only Trump but the legal cocoon in which Twitter and other social media companies are allowed to operate. (Worse, Twitter purveys terms of service that it does not enforce, in effect falsely advertising itself as a responsible actor.)

Taxpayers, by extending protection from liability to Twitter, subsidize a morally reprehensible business model. Taking away the protection is not censorship of Twitter; it is leveling of the playing field that works not only to shield Twitter from legal responsibility but, because of that exemption, promotes the worst misinformation and hate speech in the media universe.

The retort to holding Twitter accountable for policing itself is that Twitter becomes a “censor," conveniently forgetting that Twitter claims to be a private company (not a regulated utility). That does not fly. Twitter should not to be confused with a government entity that could not legally remove objectionable speech on Twitter.

Well, the argument goes, how would Twitter decide which of Trump’s tweets to block or which user to banish? Let’s not overthink this. Let Twitter operate by the same rules as traditional media. No more protection from lawsuits. Let Twitter figure out which tweets it wants to be legally responsible for and which will leave it open to legal attack. In the nongovernmental sector, it should bear the badge of purveyor of hate speech from groups such as the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League. Surely, this is something on which both the left and right can agree.

