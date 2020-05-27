His attempts to divert attention and reconnect with a broader base of support have failed miserably. Defaming MSNBC host Joe Scarborough and torturing a dead woman’s family with conspiracy talk have been widely condemned, even on the right. Now, his defiance on wearing a mask seems to be failing as well.

Anthony S. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, made clear in a CNN interview how important it is to wear a mask: “I think we should be recommending it. As you know, I wear it whenever I’m outside,” he said. “We can try and keep the usual distance, but sometimes it is out of your control.” He stressed that if we want to move ahead with reopening (as Trump so desperately wants), “there are certain things that you can do and still do as you reopen. One is wearing a mask.” He added: “The other is avoiding crowds of more than 10 people, depending upon where you are and where the dynamics of the outbreak are.” So much for the idea of a fully packed Republican National Convention. (While Trump insists on holding a convention in person, I find it hard to believe any governor or mayor would willingly create a new hot spot for the pandemic.)

Moreover, mask defiance is losing its hold on the right-wing media, a vital part of Trump’s political life-support system. None other than Fox News and Trump sycophant Sean Hannity scolded partyers in Missouri who crowded in and around a pool with no masks:

Hannity lectures Lake of the Ozarks partygoers who didn’t practice social distancing or wear masks over the Memorial Day weekend, telling them they needed to do it for their older relatives https://t.co/XixHiMZge5 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) May 27, 2020

“I see no social distancing. But if they get the virus and they’re in contact with older, more vulnerable Americans, that could be a disaster,” he said, echoing the words of sane and responsible leaders everywhere. “If you can’t social distance, please wear the mask for your mom, dad, grandma, grandpa.”

Hannity is not alone in refusing to add his voice to the mask-defying chorus. By their own conduct, mask-wearing Republican governors and senators who otherwise have supported Trump effectively communicate that they are not following Trump’s example on this one. Trump’s lonely mask defiance is a powerful symbol of his political and cultural isolation.

When things have gone poorly, Trump has been able to attack the media (as he did responding to criticism about his tweets on Scarborough), behave in outrageous ways that alarm “elites” and generate sympathy, as he tried while sitting literally at the feet of Abraham Lincoln’s statue, insisting, "They always said, ‘Lincoln — nobody got treated worse than Lincoln.’ I believe I am treated worse.” Rather than “nothing matters,” perhaps the catchphrase for Trump should be “nothing works,” because the stakes are so much higher, and the damage he has wrought is no longer abstract (“eroding democratic institutions”) but a matter of life and death.