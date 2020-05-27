So it is with his strange compulsion to start a conflict over the wearing of masks:

President Trump dismissed a mask-wearing reporter as being “politically correct” on Tuesday, while the presumptive Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, called him a “fool” for mocking their use. The president’s refusal to wear a face mask in public, defying recommendations from public health experts, has become a symbol for his supporters resisting stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus crisis. To wear one then is seen by some as being anti-Trump.

The operative word here is “some,” because the truth is that the overwhelming majority of Americans are committed to wearing masks in public to slow the spread of the virus. In this poll, for instance, 74 percent call themselves “pro-mask” and 65 percent disapprove of Trump’s refusal to wear one in public.

This is partly a story about Trump’s failing ability to convince the public to share his views, but it’s also about his own internal conflict. Trump is not waging an anti-mask war. He’s vacillating back and forth, one day announcing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and another day refusing to wear a mask at a photo op, one day mocking a reporter for wearing a mask and another day wearing one (briefly) at a factory tour.

It’s as if he fell into a culture war he knows he’s losing and would like to withdraw from, but he can’t quite bring himself to do it. He’s a slave to his own character flaws.

Trump’s reticence about masks is not new. A few weeks ago, the Associated Press reported that he refused to wear a mask in public not only because he wanted to send an optimistic message about the economy but also because “he fears he would look ridiculous in a mask and the image would appear in negative ads.”

Perhaps that’s not surprising from someone of such boundless vanity, who spends untold hours on his elaborate hairstyle and wears bronzer so he can look tanned.

Trump may not have intended to turn masks into a culture war totem, but they were freighted with symbolism from the moment people started wearing them — even if their meaning has shifted. When the pandemic first arrived in America, many saw them as sending a message that the wearer him or herself was ill, and should be avoided. But then they became a message of solidarity, a way of saying “I’m doing my part.”

It took some doing to get Americans to that point. Our national culture is deeply individualistic, which you can see taken to an extreme in the anti-lockdown protests Trump has encouraged. It’s not that you can’t get Americans to contribute to a collective effort, but it takes some doing — much more so than in some other countries where the public swung into action at the first sign of the pandemic.

Now that there is a widely shared understanding that the most important effect of a mask may be not to protect the wearer but to protect other people from the wearer, we’re faced with a challenge of collective action: My own well-being relies on what others do, and my own actions could affect others more than me. So we can only do what’s good for each of us if we do what’s good for all of us.

This is a sentiment that is completely alien to Trump, and even if he can grasp it on an intellectual level, he can’t bring himself to advocate for it. The very idea of chipping in is repellent to Trump. His entire life is a story about stepping on other people in pursuit of his own interests. This is the man who said not paying his taxes “makes me smart,” as though anyone who contributes to their country is a sucker.

But even he may understand what most Americans now do, that if we want to get the economy moving as fast as possible — Trump’s primary goal right now — having everyone wear masks is not only essential but not all that hard to do.

Plenty of Republicans realize this, and they’re reacting against the small, militant, anti-mask minority:

“Wearing a face covering is not about politics — it’s about helping other people,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) said Tuesday in a plea over Twitter, echoing comments by North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R) last week. “This is one time when we truly are all in this together.” Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.), who faces a tough reelection fight, has added “#wearyourmask” to his Twitter handle, after photographing himself earlier the month wearing a mask in an airport as part of an appeal for the public to “remain vigilant.” Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, the second-ranking Republican in the Senate who is running for reelection this year, shared a photo of himself in a mask on Monday, asking others to adopt the practice.

Even Sean Hannity — Sean Hannity! — criticized revelers in Missouri cramming a pool on Memorial Day weekend for not obeying social distancing or wearing masks.

That division within the Republican Party ensures that the opposition to masks will remain the position of a small minority. The disagreement allows Republicans to wear masks without seeing it as a threat to their identity.

Trump probably realizes that, just as he realizes that fomenting conflict on masks only reinforces the idea that his response to the pandemic has been inadequate. But he can’t help himself. He pictures himself in a mask and recoils from the threat to his self-image, thinking it will make him look weak. He sees Biden in a mask and instinctively lashes out. He’s constantly pulled back and forth between reason and impulse.

Every now and again, Trump’s instincts and urges land him in a politically useful place. But this is not one of those times.