The strain of political nihilism — forget what Trump says or what kind of person he is because we get tax cuts and judges! — is unsustainable now for two reasons.

First, it turned out as the NeverTrump Republicans warned (thereby earning the enmity of the Trump enablers): that his personal qualities would render him entirely unable to govern. Someone who never puts the country’s needs over his own, who cannot face reality and who remains willfully ignorant cannot make good decisions or govern competently. If not the pandemic, it was entirely foreseeable that when facing a significant national emergency, Trump would fail. A 1930s-style economy and 100,000 dead Americans prove the point.

AD

AD

Second, it is never the case that all politicians are the same. It certainly is not the case that Trump is on a level playing field with other politicians. Other politicians do not sell out the country to dig up dirt on a rival, for starters, as Trump did in the Ukraine scandal. They do not convert the Justice Department into a corrupt enabler of their political fortunes. They do not buddy up to ruthless dictators and then hide evidence of their meetings. They do not engage in public conspiracies about the dead.

It just so happens that the politician arguably the least like Trump — that is, conscientious, kind, empathetic, respectful, inclusive, loyal, teachable — is his opponent. One need look no further than Joe Biden’s video consoling those who lost loved ones in the pandemic:

There are moments in our history so grim, so heart-rending, that they're forever fixed in each of our hearts as shared grief. Today is one of those moments. 100,000 lives have now been lost to this virus.



To those hurting, I'm so sorry for your loss. The nation grieves with you. pic.twitter.com/SBBRKV4mPZ — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 27, 2020

That is a mensch. That is a person who will at least try to earn our admiration and trust — and who does not believe he is the greatest victim of them all.

AD

AD

Do not get me wrong: Being a decent human being does not mean one will be a good president. Decent people may be inept, prone to poor judgment or harbor wrongheaded ideas — although their motives may be pure. What we have established, however, is that it is impossible for a narcissist entirely lacking empathy, hostile to experts and to facts, and who is both racist and misogynistic to govern well, or even adequately. You cannot be an even middling president if you believe you are both infallible and the country’s greatest victim. You cannot make even the ranks of mediocre presidents if you are personally corrupt, a bastion of conflicts of interest and convinced that your own interests take precedence over the country’s.

Republicans in 2016 had some excuses (We didn’t know he’d be this awful! Clinton was dishonest!). In 2020 they have none. A vote for Trump is not only to endorse his malicious policies, accept his rank incompetence and buy into his anti-democratic outlook. It is to embrace his character as worthy to represent the American people. Put more succinctly, as Clinton did, it makes one every bit deplorable as Trump.

Read more:

AD