After the visit, Cuomo was in fine form at the National Press Club. “There cannot be a national recovery if the state and local governments are not funded. That is a fact,” he said, correctly citing the opinion of virtually every economist and public policy wonk. Cuomo continued, “Do you really think we should starve state governments and cut hospitals? Would that be smart? Do you really want to cut local governments right now? That’s cutting police. That’s cutting fire. Is now the time to savage essential services? And don’t you realize that if you do this, if you cut state and local governments and you cause chaos on the state and local level, how does that help a nation striving to recover economically?”

He is right. As Steven Rattner, former car czar in the Obama administration, wrote in the New York Times: “The prospect of large numbers of Americans returning to their workplaces seems to recede like a mirage; a full reopening remains invisibly far in the distance.” The economy does not recover on its own. Rattner shares Cuomo’s desire to “supercharge” the economy, arguing that “moving forward on modernizing the nation’s physical plant — from roads to buildings — makes particular sense now and not just because of weak economic conditions. At the moment, the government can borrow money for 30 years at record low rates of about 1.4 percent.”

Cuomo pushed back furiously on McConnell’s claptrap that federal aid for states and local governments is a blue-state bailout, pointing out that when it comes to redistribution of wealth, New York has been the leading rich state in putting more money into the Treasury than it takes off — to the benefit of a poor state such as Kentucky. We should be helping struggling blue states precisely because these states — which happen to make up about a third of gross domestic product — were hardest hit. Cuomo then went on a tear:

What happened to that American spirit? What happened to that concept of mutuality? You know what? There is still a simple premise that you can’t find in a book. And Washington hasn’t written regulations for, called doing the right thing. There’s still a right thing in life, the right thing you feel inside you. The right thing is a calibration of your principle and your belief and your soul and your heart and your spirit. And we do the right thing in this country. Not because a law says do the right thing, but because we believe in doing the right thing. As individuals, as people, we believe doing right by each other, by living your life by a code where you believe you are living it in an honorable way, acting on principle, and you’re doing the right thing. … There is no good government concept anymore. It’s politics 365 days a year. From the moment they’re elected to the moment they run again, it’s all politics. And that is poison. We have to get to a point, if only for a moment, if only for a moment, if only for a moment, in response to a national crisis where we say it’s not red and blue; it’s red, white and blue. It’s the United States.

Such language may be foreign to Trump, but he does understand something far more central to his thinking: his own reelection. Replying to McConnell’s complaint about not wanting to help blue states (an “ugly” sentiment, Cuomo said), the New York Democrat put it this way: “What, are you going to get the national economy running without New York, without California, without Illinois, without Connecticut, without Jersey? You’re going to get the national economy running like that? Just your state, Senator? It makes no sense.”

Cuomo thinks Trump “gets it.” (After his meeting with Trump, he observed, “I think the president is focused on the reopening, on stimulating the economy and getting the economy back. I think that’s his focus. I think that’s the correct focus. I think he understands that these are projects that need to be done.”) The problem, of course, is that as soon as McConnell gets the president’s ear, Trump will be agreeing not to give those blue states any money.

Perhaps Cuomo should be even more direct: Without New York and other blue states, the economy will remain in a ditch and your reelection chances will evaporate. The country’s future does not depend on Kentucky’s economy, but it does rest on the recovery of Illinois, New York, California, etc. Try as he might to be the president exclusively of and for his supporters, Trump will not come close to being reelected unless he comes to the aid of states that will never vote for him. Remarkably, he may not have learned that yet.

