* David Corn, Dan Friedman, and Russ Choma report that Rudy Giuliani is raising money for an anti-Biden “documentary” about Ukraine he’s hoping to drop before the election.
* Phil Harriman and Ethan Strimling discuss a poll showing Sen. Susan Collins trailing badly in her race for reelection.
* Laurence Tribe and Joshua Geltzer explain why Trump is doubly wrong about Twitter.
* Ron Brownstein makes an interesting case that Joe Biden should respond to our unique moment by appointing a shadow cabinet now.
* Jay Rosen makes offers a strong argument that reporters need to come to terms with the bad-faith Trumpist right’s hostility towards their profession’s core values.
* David Dayen reports on how Congress’ coronavirus rescue packages are bailout out the investor class.
* Wilson Dizard considers the value we put on a human life in light of coronavirus.
* Harold Meyerson says leftists still balking at supporting Biden aren’t reckoning with the consequences of a second Trump term.
* Dahlia Lithwick and Richard Hasen argue that the Federalist Society has taken a dark turn in the Trump era.
* Jane C. Hu says that if we’re going to get through this pandemic we may need to stop being polite to each other.
* At the American Prospect, I consider what might happen to Trump’s cult of personality if the personality is defeated in November.