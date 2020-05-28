She began mournfully, recognizing the 100,000 dead Americans as well as the 1.7 million who have been infected with covid-19. “There has to be a stop to this,” she declared. “The answer is testing.” The Heroes Act, which the Senate has not yet taken up, contains $75 billion for testing and tracing that is critical to reopening the economy and saving lives. Pelosi sounded exasperated. “Still we have not had, from the executive branch, the appropriate determination and strategy to test,” she declared. She mocked the assertion from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) that we need to take a “pause” on further legislation. Pelosi retorted: “Is the virus taking a pause?”

She also took Republicans to task for abandoning the bipartisan Federal Intelligence Surveillance Act bill that would reauthorize foreign surveillance powers while also adding protections for individuals. Trump inexplicably threatened by tweet (how else?) to veto the bill while complaining the FISA courts had abused its powers. In a “twinkle of a tweet,” Pelosi observed, Republicans pulled their support and forced her to withdraw it from the floor. Without the bill, the abuses Trump complains about will go unaddressed. However incoherent this may seem, Pelosi seemed unsurprised. The administration never wants “protections for the American people,” she claimed.

Whether it is national security, testing, economic recovery or the grotesque police killing of George Floyd, which Pelosi labeled a “murder,” Republicans seem utterly incapable of focusing on acute problems. As Trump flails at social media companies and perpetrates conspiracies, Republicans seem to have decided they can behave irrationally, too.

There is no significant segment of voters who are opposed to more federal help for testing, more federal aid to extend unemployment insurance, more federal funding to keep states and localities from laying off millions of public employees, or even more privacy protections for Americans in FISA legislation. The positions they take are not gauged to tend to our problems — or even gain support in an election year.

Not everyone, though, is whistling past the Republicans’ political graveyard. “Republican strategists are increasingly worried that Trump is headed for defeat in November and that he may drag other Republicans down with him,” CNN reports. “Seven GOP operatives not directly associated with the President’s reelection campaign told CNN that Trump’s response to the pandemic and the subsequent economic fallout have significantly damaged his bid for a second term — and that the effects are starting to hurt Republicans more broadly.” Are Republican senators in denial, or is their fear of Trump so great that they no longer act in their own political self-interest, let alone the country’s interests?

Pelosi — as someone who believes government is meant to help people, especially during a once-in-a-lifetime crisis — is not alone in her anger at Republican inaction. The only solace is that the American people increasingly feel the same way and have an upcoming election to throw an incompetent president and his do-nothing sycophants out of office.

