During remarks delivered in the Rose Garden on Friday, President Trump leveled an extraordinary broadside at the Chinese government and attacked the World Health Organization.

Trump said WHO was effectively controlled by Beijing and accused it of misleading the world about the coronavirus at the urging of the Chinese government.

“We will today be terminating our relationship” with the WHO, the president said, adding that the organization’s more than $400 million annual U.S. contribution would be diverted to other health groups.