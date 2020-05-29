Fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced Friday afternoon.The Hennepin County Medical Examiner announced it has made “no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation.” The preliminary results of the May 26 autopsy were included in the statement of probable cause for charges against Chauvin. The medical examiner suggested underlying health conditions contributed to Floyd’s death.Floyd’s family said it will seek an independent autopsy.
* Here is video and a transcript of Joe Biden’s comments today, in which he weighed in on the police killing of George Floyd. We continue to insist that this contrast will favor Biden.
* Barack Obama also weighed in on the killing, which will drive Trump absolutely bonkers.
* Eric Wemple brings us the spectacular, riveting, and very lengthy apology that the Governor of Minnesota has now delivered over the shocking arrest of a CNN reporter in Minneapolis.
* Tierney Sneed reports on how White House officials are pushing debunked statistics to falsely inflate impressions of voter fraud. They’re really all in on this voter suppression thing!
* Charlie Savage has a very illuminating piece explaining the social media liability protections that Trump has targeted in his latest unhinged attack, which he’s justified by pretending Twitter has “censored” him.
* Kyle Cheney reports that House Democrats are moving forward with witness interviews in their probe of the firing of the State Department Inspector General, which Secretary of State Mike Pompeo engineered. Keep an eye on this one.
* Max Boot explains how Trump, in his response to the Minneapolis events, is actively channeling George Wallace.
* Giselle Donnelly lays out what a real grand strategy towards China should look like. Where Joe Biden ends up on this will be critical.
* And Jonathan Bernstein explains to Trump what it means that the rule of law applies to presidents, too.