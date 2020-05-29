During remarks delivered in the Rose Garden on Friday, President Trump leveled an extraordinary broadside at the Chinese government and attacked the World Health Organization.
Trump said WHO was effectively controlled by Beijing and accused it of misleading the world about the coronavirus at the urging of the Chinese government.
“We will today be terminating our relationship” with the WHO, the president said, adding that the organization’s more than $400 million annual U.S. contribution would be diverted to other health groups.

Just to be clear, Trump is severing relations with the WHO amid a global pandemic -- a stupid and reckless move -- largely because he’s persuaded himself he can magically shift blame for his own extraordinary and catastrophic record of failure. But the basic timeline shows that WHO was right about coronavirus far earlier than he was, and he cannot make that disappear.

Fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced Friday afternoon.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner announced it has made “no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation.” The preliminary results of the May 26 autopsy were included in the statement of probable cause for charges against Chauvin. The medical examiner suggested underlying health conditions contributed to Floyd’s death.
Floyd’s family said it will seek an independent autopsy.

This is going to be a wrenching story, no matter how it turns out.

* Barack Obama also weighed in on the killing, which will drive Trump absolutely bonkers.

* Giselle Donnelly lays out what a real grand strategy towards China should look like. Where Joe Biden ends up on this will be critical.