Likewise, in Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam (D) has issued an executive order that masks must be worn in stores, hair salons and barbershops, “any indoor space shared by groups of people who may congregate within six feet of one another or who are in close proximity to each other for more than 10 minutes,” restaurants, government buildings and on public transportation.

These governors and other responsible leaders are trying to make it the social norm to wear a mask virtually everywhere outside your home. “It’s civic duty. It’s humanity,” Cuomo said. Speaking to his voters — but also to other diverse, congested areas, he said, “New York is 19 million people who start with the premise we can all live together. In a very close area, right? Part of that acknowledgement is we’re going to respect one another and we’re going to respect each other’s space. And add, we’re going to respect each other’s air to respecting each other’s space, right?”

It is a process, just as it was a process to mandate seat belts, car seats for children and helmets for motorcycle riders. (Perhaps it is a sign of the times but, this week, I saw a motorcycle rider zoom by on Massachusetts Avenue — no helmet, no boots, but wearing a mask. He should wear a helmet, too.) The public needs to be educated, especially younger Americans who erroneously think they are not vulnerable to contracting the disease.

However, there is something else at play here, I suspect. Wearing a mask — and seeing everyone else wearing a mask — serves as a constant reminder we live in the midst of unprecedented illness and death. It forces us to acknowledge the coronavirus pandemic wherever we go and to concede that, absent a vaccine or cure, we all remain vulnerable. That is understandably is scary for many people.

That said, making mask-wearing habitual will make it part of the physical landscape, and ironically, less noticeable. The last time I was in a supermarket, the person I noticed was the one guy not wearing a mask. That’s what happens when mask-wearing is omnipresent (and a sort of personal billboard for messages and identification). What’s creepy and weird is not the city full of mask-wearers but the few who think it’s fine to endanger the rest of us.

