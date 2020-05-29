Even though it has plenty of oil, the Maduro government’s mismanagement has left it desperately poor in gasoline. Iran, which has more refining capacity, has gasoline to sell. Both governments are more than willing to cooperate in defiance of U.S. threats.

“The Venezuelan oil industry is on its last legs,” Venezuelan journalist (and Post contributor) Francisco Toro told me. “It’s been hollowed out in every way. It can’t produce gasoline.” He called the gasoline purchase “the ultimate Band-Aid on an amputated limb.”

But the Iranians showed up and the Venezuelans took delivery. By showing that they were able to trade to mutual benefit, these hobbled states not only successfully circumvented U.S. sanctions; they also scored public relations points in the process.

“My sense is that, even if they don’t celebrate it publicly, most people here are happy for anything that alleviates the fuel shortage,” Phil Gunson, a senior analyst at the International Crisis Group, told me from Caracas (though he conceded that it’s hard to measure public opinion in Venezuela).

The Islamic Republic of Iran and the socialist Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela are states based on failed ideas that put the desires of corrupt officials ahead of their people’s needs. Neither has ever been less popular that it is at this very moment.

Yet Washington’s current approach to both seems to be strengthening their hold on power. The maximum pressure strategy is doing nothing to enable the aspirations of Iranians or Venezuelans; instead, it’s just depriving them of resources. Meanwhile, leaders in Tehran and Caracas show no signs of bending to external pressure or the desires of their populations.

Iran and Venezuela have been moving closer together for years. The relationship began to flourish after Venezuela hosted the 2006 OPEC summit, when then-Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez formed a personal tie to his Iranian counterpart, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. Soon after, Chávez visited Ahmadinejad in Tehran.

“Ahmadinejad is a character much more in the mold of Chávez,” Gunson said. “They were both militantly anti-U.S. The sense they were in a common struggle was a large part of what made the relationship. Those two men felt that they were in the same battle.”

Direct flights between Tehran and Caracas began. Iran invested heavily in Venezuela, particularly in construction. The Islamic Republic even set up an auto manufacturing plant. Hijab-wearing Iranian women became a common sight around the country.

Washington grew concerned over signs that Iran was making inroads in Latin America.

But in 2013, with Chávez’s death and the end of Ahmadinejad’s second term, the strength of these connections waned. Even though some observers continue to assert that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has set up shop in Venezuela, there is little evidence to back up the claim.

Now Trump’s maximum pressure policy appears to have unwittingly helped resurrect this flimsy alliance. When officials in the current administration talk about third-rate adversaries such as Iran and Venezuela, it sometimes feels as though they’re trying to will these regimes back into international relevance.

“This is a failing state,” Gunson told me. “Everything is falling apart. That said, Maduro is fully in charge politically.”

No doubt Nicolás Maduro is an incompetent thug whose government’s mismanagement has run Venezuela’s economy into the ground. But the U.S. government’s insistence on officially referring to the government in Venezuela as the “former Maduro regime” only underscores just how removed from reality its policies are.

Meanwhile, regular Venezuelans are starving — yet another instance of the harmful impact of sanctions on the livelihoods of ordinary citizens.

“This is a complex humanitarian crisis, being exacerbated by gasoline shortages,” Gunson said. “The sanctions didn’t cause the humanitarian crisis, but they’ve certainly made it worse.”

The idea that the Maduro and Khamenei governments are coordinating to advance each other’s revolutionary ideals and interests is a farce. They’re both authoritarian states based on anti-American ideologies, but other than that, they have little in common — and they constitute little threat even when combining their forces. These ramshackle regimes are on their last legs.

Both systems, however, seem capable of limping along until they implode under the weight of their own inefficiency, corruption and disregard for the needs of their people.

But how does the United States benefit from depriving Venezuelans and Iranians of needed resources during a pandemic? How does this make us look to ordinary citizens?

The United States must come up with new ways of putting pressure on its ideological foes in the 21st century. There are limits to American influence. This episode makes that clear. The administration should focus on encouraging democratic change around the world. Instead, Trump’s policies continue to embolden thugs.

