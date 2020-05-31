President Trump is plainly part of the problem — a provocateur whose political career (from birtherism on) has been based on naked plays to racism and white resentment. We are literally without national leadership.

We were fortunate, however, to have Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) and former vice president Joe Biden speak to the country with grace, humility, compassion and determination. “The ashes are symbolic of decades and generations of pain, of anguish, unheard,” Walz said at a Friday news conference. He apologized profusely for the arrest of an African American journalist covering protests in Minneapolis and for failing to secure the community. “I will not patronize you as a white man without living those lived experiences about how very difficult that is,” Walz said. “But I’m asking you to help us. Help us use a humane way to get the streets to a place where we can restore the justice.”

Meanwhile, Biden spoke as though he had already taken office, with gravitas and compassion. His video was solemn and moving:

In later remarks during an MSNBC interview, the presumptive Democratic nominee projected calm and determination to address racial violence and police misconduct. He also made news by indicating that more than one African American woman was under consideration as vice president.

Biden’s presence on Friday, like his remarks earlier in the week on the 100,000-death milestone, remind us of what presidents sound like and what it means to focus on the country and not yourself. In a dark, depressing and enervating week, he provided leadership and comfort. The contrast between Biden and Trump is so glaring, so fundamental that no decent American can be confused as to which one appeals to our better angels and is capable of leading a discordant, suffering country.

We were lucky to have both Walz and Biden on the scene on Friday. They gave one hope we might be capable of decent self-governance.