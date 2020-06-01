Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, Mr. Biden’s campaign manager, said in a statement that the two new advisers would “help lead this first of its kind convention, which is part of our broader engagement with the American people.”

“It will be an opportunity to have maximum impact with voters across the country and be the most inclusive convention in our history,” she said.

The addition of Mr. Demissie and Ms. Holst to the Biden campaign indicates that Democratic efforts to design a convention under those trying conditions are advancing to a new stage.