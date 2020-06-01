Democrats, however, are in an altogether different position. They are the party of grown-ups, of responsible governance and of concern for public health and safety, so it’s likely their event will be vastly different from prior conventions. Indeed, the New York Times reports on the selection of two more advisers, Addisu Demissie and Lindsay Holst, to help manage the Democratic convention:
Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, Mr. Biden’s campaign manager, said in a statement that the two new advisers would “help lead this first of its kind convention, which is part of our broader engagement with the American people.”“It will be an opportunity to have maximum impact with voters across the country and be the most inclusive convention in our history,” she said.The addition of Mr. Demissie and Ms. Holst to the Biden campaign indicates that Democratic efforts to design a convention under those trying conditions are advancing to a new stage.
Democrats will need to manage four overlapping concerns: 1) Avoid burdening Milwaukee, the state of Wisconsin, neighboring states and federal forces at a time of extreme economic hardship, racial unrest and national health crisis; 2) provide an attention-grabbing event that maximizes the free TV opportunity for Biden; 3) use the format as much as the content of the convention to sharpen the difference between the Democratic Party and the Trumpified GOP; and 4) break out of the outmoded, stale convention format and use it as a symbol of Biden’s willingness to break with the past and address 21st-century America.
A multistate trip leading up to the convention could allow Biden and his nominee for vice president to touch down in key states to “collect” the delegates and speak to smaller audiences while highlighting major themes (e.g., pandemic response, economic distress, racial justice). The aim should be to show Biden and his nominee can be among the people anywhere in the country while Trump remains huddled with his monochrome MAGA crowd. It would also underscore how broad a map Biden has created — with not only Florida and the Upper Midwest in contention but also states such as Georgia, North Carolina, Texas and Arizona.
Some creative arrangement could allow Biden and his nominee to appear with a light footprint in Milwaukee while state delegates could join electronically. Biden does not want to appear in an empty arena, but he could certainly speak from a stage to screens displaying delegates from all 50 states (plus territories and the District). Keep in mind this may be the first convention that is viewed by more people on social media platforms than on the traditional broadcast networks.
For the media, an unconventional convention represents a challenge. They should insist on access to delegates (wherever they may be located) and strive to conduct extensive, hard-hitting interviews with Biden and his running mate. There is a fine line between covering an event (one highly stage-managed whether in person or remotely) and helping produce an event that hides the artifice. The TV networks should strenuously push back against restrictions on their reporters and camera people.
The convention, like so much else this year, will put the campaign, the country and the media in uncharted territory. Biden should avoid the temptation to re-create a normal convention in decidedly abnormal times, but rather use the opportunity to display the wreckage Trump has left and Biden’s ability to look to the future, not to engage in the false nostalgia that the MAGA crowd relies upon to keep its base in a frenzy.
