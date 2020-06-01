* Robert Costa, Seung Min Kim, and Josh Dawsey report that President Trump is back to talkin’ tough:

President Trump on Monday berated the nation’s governors during a conference call, describing them as “weak” in the face of growing racial unrest and urging them to take an aggressive stand against unruly protests.
Trump told governors that if they don’ take back the streets and use force to confront protesters they would look like “fools,” alarming several governors on the call as they communicated privately.
“You have to dominate, if you don’t dominate, you’re wasting your time,” he said. “They’re going to run over you. You’re going to look like a bunch of jerks.”

Yes, the answer to protests over police brutality is ... police brutality.

President Trump’s persistent attacks on mail-in voting have fueled an unprecedented effort by conservatives to limit expansion of the practice before the November election, with tens of millions of dollars planned for lawsuits and advertising aimed at restricting who receives ballots and who remains on the voter rolls.
The strategy, embraced by Trump’s reelection campaign, the Republican National Committee and an array of independent conservative groups, reflects the recognition by both parties that voting rules could decide the outcome of the 2020 White House race amid the electoral challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

I think they’re calculating that their own older, more affluent voters will be able to vote absentee anyway, so making it harder won’t affect them. We’ll see.

* David Rothkopf offers a remarkable tallying up of all our mounting disasters on so many different fronts, concluding: “The state of the union is deplorable.”