President Trump’s persistent attacks on mail-in voting have fueled an unprecedented effort by conservatives to limit expansion of the practice before the November election, with tens of millions of dollars planned for lawsuits and advertising aimed at restricting who receives ballots and who remains on the voter rolls.The strategy, embraced by Trump’s reelection campaign, the Republican National Committee and an array of independent conservative groups, reflects the recognition by both parties that voting rules could decide the outcome of the 2020 White House race amid the electoral challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.
I think they’re calculating that their own older, more affluent voters will be able to vote absentee anyway, so making it harder won’t affect them. We’ll see.
* Project Lincoln has an absolutely brutal new ad attacking Trump over the Confederate flag.
* Alexandra Jaffe, Steve Peoples, and Will Weissert report on Joe Biden’s meetings with black leaders and mayors to discuss the unrest.
* Rick Perlstein puts these uprisings in context of what we saw in the 1960s and explains why Trump won’t be able to take advantage of them the way Nixon did.
* William Saletan has a good piece explaining why “law and order” is the last thing Trump has ever wanted.
* David Rothkopf offers a remarkable tallying up of all our mounting disasters on so many different fronts, concluding: “The state of the union is deplorable.”
* Casey Tolan and Ashley Fantz report that in the Trump era, the Department of Justice has all but abandoned investigating abuse by local police departments.
* Helen Branswell talks to Anthony Fauci, who says that the coronavirus task force barely meets anymore.
* Barbara Ortutay reports that Facebook employees are protesting the kid gloves their boss Mark Zuckerberg treats Donald Trump with. On Twitter.
* And Tom Nichols argues that Trump is doing us a big favor by staying on Twitter, because it reminds us of the stakes of the election.