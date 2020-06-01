GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: You mentioned those unfortunate statements.

Are you referring to President Trump's tweets, including the one where he said, when the shooting starts -- when the looting starts, the shooting starts?

HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI: No, I’m not paying too much attention to what the president says. . ..

STEPHANOPOULOS: You ignore him, but, at the same time, he’s been continuing to tweet and speak out.

Today, he's attacking the protesters, saying it's part of the far left. He's attacking the mayors of Minneapolis and the mayor of Washington, D.C.

What should the president of the United States be doing right now?

PELOSI: The president of the United States should bring dignity to the office that he serves. He should be a unifying force in our country.

We have seen that with Democratic and Republican presidents all along. They have seen their responsibility to be the president of the United States, to unify our country, and not to fuel the flame, not to fuel the flame. And I think to take his bait time and time again is just a gift to him because he always wants to divert attention from what the cause of the response was rather than to describe it in his own terms.