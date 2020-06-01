There was this remarkable exchange on ABC’s “This Week”:
GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: You mentioned those unfortunate statements.Are you referring to President Trump's tweets, including the one where he said, when the shooting starts -- when the looting starts, the shooting starts?HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI: No, I’m not paying too much attention to what the president says. . ..STEPHANOPOULOS: You ignore him, but, at the same time, he’s been continuing to tweet and speak out.Today, he's attacking the protesters, saying it's part of the far left. He's attacking the mayors of Minneapolis and the mayor of Washington, D.C.What should the president of the United States be doing right now?PELOSI: The president of the United States should bring dignity to the office that he serves. He should be a unifying force in our country.We have seen that with Democratic and Republican presidents all along. They have seen their responsibility to be the president of the United States, to unify our country, and not to fuel the flame, not to fuel the flame. And I think to take his bait time and time again is just a gift to him because he always wants to divert attention from what the cause of the response was rather than to describe it in his own terms.
Pelosi confesses that she tries not to listen to what he has to say, an understandable exercise in self-care. Nevertheless, we cannot ignore his inability to speak to our better angels, his vicious disregard for human life and his willingness to channel and amplify white grievance.
His administration as a whole lacks any credible figure who can speak to the moment. National security adviser Robert C. O’Brien went on CNN to deny there is systemic racism among police, an insulting, willfully ignorant statement. That is the nub of the problem we collectively face: A refusal by many whites to realize there is even a problem that requires systemic reform. If one thinks the string of murders of black men by police — just the ones we know about — stretching back decades are random events, one really should not be speaking. But O’Brien — a white male who denies there is systemic racism — was the sole administration representative out on the major Sunday shows, as clear a statement as one could imagine that this president simply does not get it.
Even leaders who want to hear remarks from a president fear he will only make matters worse. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told CNN’s Jake Tapper, “He should just stop talking. This is like Charlottesville all over again. He speaks, and he makes it worse. There are times when you should just be quiet. And I wish that he would just be quiet.” She added that “if he can’t be silent, if there’s somebody of good sense and good conscience in the White House, put him in front of a teleprompter and pray that he reads it, and at least says the right things, because he is making it worse.”
Even some Republicans understand that Trump simply exacerbates an already horrible situation. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan told Tapper: “Look, I think the — one of the most important things that a leader can do right now — and I went through this in 2015 during the riots in Baltimore — my — one of my primary focuses was to try to lower the temperature.” He said Trump’s tweets were “not helpful.” Hogan continued, “It’s not lowering the temperature. It’s sort of — it’s sort of continuing to escalate the rhetoric. And I think it’s just the opposite of the message that should have been coming out of the White House.”
In my lifetime, we have not had a president so totally incapable of addressing America’s original sin, racism and slavery. He has made perfectly clear that he is only interested in race insofar as it can instill fear, resentment and anger among the MAGA crowd. The country knows all too well that he has zero understanding of the problem, let alone a clue as to how to heal deep racial wounds. As a result, the greatest service — aside from leaving office — would be to stay out of sight and off Twitter.
