The extraordinary vacuum of leadership this has created gives Joe Biden a big opening. But how will he use it?

Biden advisers tell me we can expect a few things.

First, they say, we can expect Biden to place more emphasis in coming days on the need for more expansive use of the Justice Department to crack down on systemic police department racism and abuses. This is something Biden’s criminal and racial justice plan calls for — and something the Trump administration has largely rolled back.

Second, they say, we can expect more of an effort from Biden to speak to the nation in the manner he believes a president should do at a moment like this.

The explosion of protests across the country — in response to the death of a black man pinned under the knee of a white police officer — has prompted a debate about whether scenes of urban mayhem help Trump politically.

This has prompted a related debate, over whether the Biden campaign sees this from the perspective of a defensive crouch — as something to fear — and thus is unwilling to condemn police brutality and systemic racism with sufficient force and directness or propose ambitious enough reform.

After talking to the Biden campaign, I’m persuaded that they reject this fundamental premise, though they may not prove willing to go as far in proposing reform as some might want.

It’s always 1968

The touchstone for this debate is 1968, when Richard M. Nixon successfully ran on a racially coded “law and order” message amid that era’s tumult. It’s a terribly flawed parallel, but many commentators came of age in that moment, so it’s an inevitable reference point.

Indeed, Trump’s own advisers appear divided. The New York Times reports that some think Trump can run such a campaign to win back older women.

But others recognize that Trump, the incumbent, is presiding over the disorder. They also worry Trump’s deliberate incitement — such as his overt threat of military violence — could complicate efforts to win back suburban women and independents.

Indeed, NBC News reports that some advisers urged him to tone it down, but Trump rejected that advice:

There is broad agreement among Trump’s allies and closest aides that his current, largely incendiary messaging on protesters could backfire politically.

So how does the Biden camp view the politics of this situation?

How Team Biden sees things

As reporter Wesley Lowery pointed out, Biden’s lengthy statement over the weekend, which did state clearly that it’s “right and necessary” to protest “brutality,” didn’t contain the word “police.”

That observation went viral. Why? Perhaps because it’s a stand-in for what many worry about in Biden — that due to his roots in a “law and order” friendly 1990s practice of Democratic politics, he will refrain from directly calling out systemic racism and police brutality as an abiding problem in American life, as a core cause of the protests and tensions.

When I pressed the Biden campaign on these objections, they rejected the notion that this sort of skittishness shapes their thinking. Instead, they maintained Biden has not refrained from calling out the problem, noting that he has spoken extensively to the legitimacy of protesters’ grievances and has flatly defined the problem as one in which African Americans perpetually fear for their lives at the hands of police.

The Biden camp won’t directly address the politics of the situation. But my talk with his advisers persuades me that Biden’s starting point here is a presumed imperative to tell the nation what it genuinely needs to hear right now. Any political analysis flows from that.

To that end, Biden has tried to strike a balance between recognizing the legitimacy of protesters’ grievances while also calling for protests to remain nonviolent. His advisers reject the notion of any conflict between the two.

Biden’s advisers also believe showing the nation how a president should conduct himself amid such a crisis itself draws a strong contrast with Trump. Biden is set to meet with community leaders in Wilmington, Del., on Monday and will hold a virtual town hall with mayors.

On policy, Biden advisers point out that his plan calls, among other things, for a much more robust effort by the Justice Department to treat racism and brutality as a systemic problem in police departments, as opposed to utilizing an “isolated bad apple” frame. That would constitute a return to “pattern-or-practice” investigations run by the Justice Department under the Obama-Biden administration.

Biden advisers say that all this will be a focus of his discussion in coming days.

Vanita Gupta, the president and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, told me Biden should argue for a “transformative vision” on police misconduct and systemic criminal-justice racism.

Gupta noted this would include expanding the options for the Justice Department to charge police with misconduct to include a “recklessness” standard, adopting minimum national police use-of-force standards, and creating a national registry of officers fired by local departments for misconduct.

Gupta pointed out that Biden’s “long-standing relationships with law enforcement" could allow him to “articulate a bolder vision” outside the mainstream Democratic “comfort zone” that could bring along law enforcement in a kind of Nixon-to-China sense.

As I’ve argued, a central fact about the politics of this moment is that Trump has sought to deliberately incite racial hatred and white backlash in response to the protests. In so doing, Trump has ceded the center of this debate.

Biden can fill this void by speaking directly to the American mainstream, which might be alienated by scenes of violence but also surely sees the protests as legitimate and believes the systemic racism they are highlighting calls out for real and ambitious solutions. Not deranged all-caps tweets.

