We have now seen Trump tested twice in rapid succession, called upon to provide leadership that goes beyond the practical management of the federal government or the selection of policies that turn out to be wise. That leadership is spiritual and emotional, the kind that gives Americans hope that we can solve our problems and emerge from our current nightmare. And his failure worsens by the day.

Over the past few weeks, as the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic approached and then passed 100,000, Trump could not bring himself to do what a president must at such a time. He offered almost nothing in the way of empathy, reflection or even acknowledgement of the cost that has been paid. He didn’t tell the stories of those who have died, or speak to our pain, or show us that he feels what we as a nation are feeling.

All presidents have to do it at some point, in the wake of some kind of tragedy. They have to provide Americans with comfort, to reinforce the bonds between us and help us make sense of what we, or at least some of us, have endured.

But Trump can’t. It’s partly because he clearly believes that any acknowledgement of the cost of the pandemic only reflects poorly on his handling of it. But more importantly, it’s clear by now that he is simply incapable of feeling or expressing human empathy.

His obvious strategy was to skate past the pandemic’s cost and focus on getting the economy moving again — which for him means taking credit for whatever good might be happening and blaming his opponents for everything bad that happens.

But then came the protests triggered by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. It would not be in any president’s power to quickly calm them and fix the problems that gave rise to the protests with an eloquent speech and a change in policy. But Trump, and those who work for him, are completely flummoxed:

Trump and some of his advisers calculated that he should not speak to the nation because he had nothing new to say and had no tangible policy or action to announce yet, according to a senior administration official. Evidently not feeling an urgent motivation Sunday to try to bring people together, he stayed silent. Trump let his tweets speak for themselves. One attacked the Democratic mayor of Minneapolis; another announced that his administration would designate the antifa movement a terrorist organization; a third accused the media of fomenting hatred and anarchy; and in yet another, he praised himself for the deployment of the National Guard and denigrated former vice president Joe Biden.

According to other reports, Trump’s aides are divided, some thinking he should make an Oval Office speech to the nation, others wanting him to foment a backlash to the protests, no one knowing quite what course to take.

But they are all constrained by the president’s own limitations. The idea of him even trying to calm people’s anger, remind us of our common fate and chart a way forward is simply preposterous — let alone him succeeding in doing so.

That’s in no small part because Trump’s presence is what made this conflagration possible. To be clear, I’m not saying he is “the” cause of the chaos now engulfing our country. The sources are complex and multitudinous; some are new, and some date back 400 years. But Trump is cause and effect, accelerant and flame.

It’s not just because he is an agent of chaos and an obvious bigot, or that his mismanagement of the pandemic has put us all in a state of despair and anxiety. It is also no exaggeration to say that Trump has been a consistent advocate for police brutality.

In 2017, he told an audience of police officers, “Please don’t be too nice” when arresting suspects. As The Post’s Philip Bump points out, when a protester appears at a Trump rally and is inevitably roughly removed, Trump will offer an insult to the protester and then quickly shift to praise of police, saying something like “We love our police!” The message is that “We — Trump and his supporters — love our police in particular as they are punishing our opponents.”

It hasn’t just been rhetorical; Trump has taken actions to encourage the militarization of police forces and remove accountability from departments with histories of abuse. Combine it with his regular attacks on the protests against police brutality by Colin Kaepernick and other athletes, and it’s little wonder that the head of the Minneapolis police union appeared at a Trump rally last year and praised Trump for taking the “handcuffs” off the police.

And does anyone think it’s some kind of coincidence that after Trump’s relentless attacks on the news media, police across the country, their handcuffs thus removed, are intentionally targeting journalists covering the protests for arrests, harassment and violence?

In what will surely be remembered as one of the most extraordinary symbolic moments of this presidency, while smoke rose and police clashed with protesters right outside and the president retreated to his underground bunker, the White House turned off its exterior lights, leaving Trump’s residence in darkness. It’s as though he was saying, “I have nothing to offer you, so pretend I’m not here.”

If only we could.

