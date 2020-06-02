* Maya King and Alex Isenstadt report that Trump’s convention plans have hit a major snag:
North Carolina's Democratic governor, Roy Cooper, on Tuesday rejected the GOP’s plans for a full-fledged convention in Charlotte, telling Republican officials the only way the convention would move forward is with proper health protocols in place.“The people of North Carolina do not know what the status of COVID-19 will be in August, so planning for a scaled-down convention with fewer people, social distancing and face coverings is a necessity," Cooper wrote in a letter to the Republican National Committee.The letter is a rebuke of the fully-attended convention that the RNC and President Trump have been pushing for despite concerns about spread of the coronavirus. In previous meetings with the Democratic-led state administration, GOP officials made clear the president’s desire for a 50,000-person convention without social distancing or mask-wearing measures and full-capacity hotels, restaurants and bars.
I’m sure you could cram 50,000 people into Mar-a-Lago.
* Here’s a brutal new ad from Democratic super PAC Priorities USA that scorches Trump for inciting violence and hatred.
* Amy Gardner reports that according to election officials it would be “virtually impossible” for foreign governments to rig our elections with counterfeit mail ballots, which is what Barr wants us to think.
* The Charlotte Observer has a tough editorial slamming Sen. Thom Tillis for remaining silent on Trump and the violence towards protesters. How this will impact the fortunes of vulnerable Republicans is another key question.
* John Wagner, Paul Kane, and Seung Min Kim report that a few Republicans did ever-so-gingerly criticize Trump for the melee and the photo-op.
* Andrew Sprung has a nice piece on Joe Biden’s speech today, noting its subtle recasting of Barack Obama’s rendering of American history and racial justice.
* Jared Yates Sexton has a good Twitter thread explaining the white Evangelical tropes that Trump was trafficking in with his Bible stunt on Monday.
* Justin Elliott, Lydia DePillis and Robert Faturechi report on the Treasury Department official running the bailout while his family benefits handsomely from it.
* Steve Kerr, Gregg Popovich, Anquan Boldin, Demario Davis and Andrew McCutchen explain why it’s time to move past despair and on to accountability.
* And Helaine Olen says the real anarchist isn’t in the streets, he’s in the Oval Office.