Attorney General William P. Barr personally ordered law enforcement officials on the ground to extend the perimeter around Lafayette Square in Washington to push back protesters just before President Trump spoke Monday, a Justice Department official said.
That order came as clashes between police and the public continued to intensify, with largely peaceful daytime protests over George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody descending into violence and chaos after dark, amid widespread curfews and National Guard deployments.
As the mayhem spread and police escalated their use of force⁠ — firing gas and rubber bullets at peaceful protesters in cities from Washington to Walnut Creek, Calif. — authorities across the United States also said they were under assault, with officers shot in St. Louis and Las Vegas and others struck and injured by cars in New York as authorities looked to contain unrest.

You can rest assured that efforts to dig out the full story of this appalling tragedy are just beginning. -- gs

Conservative news outlets and pundits covering the protests erupting across the country this week have mostly emphasized images of destruction and chaos, blaming “organized” elements for the mayhem and framing President Trump’s calls for a military response as necessary to gain order.
Echoing Trump, some were quick to attribute the violence, without much evidence, to “antifa,” the loosely knit faction of far-left activists known for physically confronting far-right radicals that Trump attempted to designate a domestic terrorist organization on Sunday.
“Unfortunately, far-left radicals unleashed this carnage, this destruction across American cities,” asserted Sean Hannity, Fox News’ most popular primetime opinion host, on Monday night. His colleague, Laura Ingraham, went so far as to call it an attempt to “overthrow” the government.

This is what millions of people are learning about this crisis.

North Carolina's Democratic governor, Roy Cooper, on Tuesday rejected the GOP’s plans for a full-fledged convention in Charlotte, telling Republican officials the only way the convention would move forward is with proper health protocols in place.
“The people of North Carolina do not know what the status of COVID-19 will be in August, so planning for a scaled-down convention with fewer people, social distancing and face coverings is a necessity," Cooper wrote in a letter to the Republican National Committee.
The letter is a rebuke of the fully-attended convention that the RNC and President Trump have been pushing for despite concerns about spread of the coronavirus. In previous meetings with the Democratic-led state administration, GOP officials made clear the president’s desire for a 50,000-person convention without social distancing or mask-wearing measures and full-capacity hotels, restaurants and bars.

I’m sure you could cram 50,000 people into Mar-a-Lago.

