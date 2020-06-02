In foreign policy, Trump unleashed a wrecking ball on the institutions of the “liberal international order.” He has withdrawn not only from the WHO but also from the Paris climate accord, multilateral trade arrangements and the Iran nuclear deal. He’s in the process of abandoning nuclear weapons arms control agreements while boasting of a new nuclear arms race. He’s continued the endless wars in the Middle East, flip-flopped on announced withdrawals and expanded the relentless drone bombings. After targeting Iran and Venezuela for regime change, he’s now gearing up for new confrontations with China — and possibly Russia.

Last month, more than 50 liberal and progressive groups penned an open letter to presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, calling for him to embrace “a more principled foreign policy, one that prioritizes diplomacy and multilateralism over militarism.”

“As the Coronavirus pandemic reveals, our country and many others are woefully unprepared for the crisis that we now face,” wrote the signatories. “Without extraordinarily bold leadership, this is likely to be the beginning of a period of profound instability for the entire planet, given the intensifying climate crisis that is also now underway. . . . Just as the domestic policy debate has shifted significantly in recent years, the current global context demands that we act boldly to redefine the role of the U.S. in the world.”

The horrors we now face at home are, in no small degree, reflections of a failed global policy, and one that Trump’s ignorance and arrogance have made significantly worse. While many advanced countries have succeeded in suppressing the pandemic, the United States leads the world in casualties, reflecting not only Trump’s incompetence, but also the failure of the military-dominated national security establishment to handle a clear threat to our security. Our cities are aflame, not just because of police abuses and the anger stoked by our president, but also thanks to decades in which domestic priorities have been starved for resources and attention — while the military consumed trillions in endless misadventures abroad.

This summer, extreme weather will likely add to these afflictions, with scientists predicting an “above normal” season of hurricanes in the Atlantic and wildfires in the West. Here, Trump has systematically fanned the flames: leaving the Paris climate accord, freeing up methane gas releases, expanding offshore and Arctic drilling, enabling coal plants to spew more mercury into the atmosphere. But again, catastrophic climate change — surely the greatest existential threat we face — results from decades of failure that predate our current president.

So there is no going back, no restoration that is adequate. A fundamental rethinking is needed. The tired ritual acknowledgment that our stature abroad depends on the strength of our economy and our democracy at home now must be taken seriously. The threats we face right now — from extreme weather to nuclear conflagration — require global cooperation to deal with them, and must take precedence over the Pentagon’s adventures or the old normal of a new Cold War.

Due to the campaigns of Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), a clear progressive domestic reform agenda has gained traction. This was recognized when Biden and Sanders created six unity task forces on critical issues including criminal justice reform — now of even greater moment — climate change, the economy, education, health care and immigration.

Notably absent was a task force on foreign policy. Yet this surely is an area where new thinking is imperative. Biden, for decades chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has been a champion of the old order. He’s surrounded by certified members of the “Blob,” the foreign policy establishment that has failed upward for years. Happily, his campaign has reached out to the leaders who put together the open letter, and to Matt Duss and other foreign policy advisers to the Sanders campaign. Biden would benefit greatly by bringing in the new thinking represented by groups among the letter’s signers such as the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, the Poor People’s Campaign (led by Rev. William J. Barber II and backed by the Institute for Policy Studies), and progressive legislators like Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) and Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), who have spearheaded challenges to our wars abroad and our bloated military expenditures.

This president has demonstrated that he knows how to destroy. After Trump, it will be time to rebuild, to launch a new, more just, and more sensible course at home and abroad. Rev. Jesse Jackson, a Sanders supporter, noted that Biden, unlike Trump, was a consensus builder. Let us hope he recognizes the need for a new consensus on foreign as well as domestic policy.