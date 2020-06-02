This is the week when Donald Trump’s presidency came to look remarkably Carteresque.

As our cities burn and break nightly, as helmeted federal agents loose tear gas in front of a darkened White House, as Americans remain shut away from the global pandemic that has killed 100,000 of us and gutted the economy, as China tightens its grip on Hong Kong and Iran restarts its nuclear engine, there’s a sense in the land that the man at the controls is utterly overmatched and has no idea which button to press.

Or, rather, the only button he knows how to press is the one that says “Send tweet.”

If you’re too young to remember how unmoored society felt in the last year or so of the Carter presidency, I recommend a very fine book I reviewed back in 2009. In “What the Heck Are You Up To, Mr. President?,” historian Kevin Mattson recalled the bizarre 10 days in 1979 when President Carter, facing myriad crises the year before his reelection campaign, simply disappeared.

What most people recall of that time is the never-ending Iran hostage crisis, which Carter ultimately tried to end with a military mission that failed spectacularly. But there was also the nuclear debacle at Pennsylvania’s Three Mile Island, soaring inflation and interest rates, the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, the Skylab satellite hurtling toward Earth, lines at the gas pumps and (not making this up) riots over disco music.

The book tells the story of how Carter, at a critical point while much of this was happening, secluded himself at Camp David for more than a week with a select group of clerics and philosophers, crafting a speech that would diagnose the weakness in the American spirit while the country spun apart. The book’s title comes from a New York Post headline at the time.

Mattson had sympathy for Carter, whom he thought underappreciated; he made much of the fact that the initial reviews for Carter’s so-called malaise speech — Carter never actually used the word, although Ronald Reagan bludgeoned him with it anyway — were overwhelmingly positive.

But agreeing with a president’s sentiment is a very different thing from thinking he’s the right leader for the moment. In the end, Carter’s problem wasn’t ideology or governing style; it was the sheer chaos all around him and his stunning incapacity to deal with it.

Historical analogies are always facile, and Carter and Trump could hardly be more different characters. Carter, whose stellar post-presidential life has largely rescued his legacy, was a moderate governor from the New South, upright to the point of irritating, steadfastly humble and deeply religious, a Navy veteran.

In other words, he displayed more patriotism and decency in any five minutes of his presidency than Trump has managed to manifest over a career of self-promotion.

But what the two presidents have in common is an inability to rise to the scale of the crises they face — to make themselves big enough to shape the moment, rather than being carried along in it. (This is why the “Saturday Night Live” portrayal of Carter, transformed by radiation into a man the size of Godzilla, seemed so hilarious, and why Carter’s supposedly being attacked by a “killer rabbit” while fishing resonated so cruelly. Because Carter was, in real life, so much smaller and less powerful than he needed to be.)

We don’t ask our presidents to somehow mitigate every random event the universe can throw at us. We ask only that they respond with a presence and a plan. We expect them to impose some order on the madness — and not at gunpoint. We believe in the triumph of boldness over chaos.

Instead, Trump flees to a bunker to wait out the riots and issues nonsensical tweets such as “LAW & ORDER!” Was he talking about policy or watching late-night reruns? We’ll never know.

This is no longer a reactionary presidency, a presidency as television performance. This is now the Entropic Presidency. It has reached the stage where crises beget more deteriorating crises, where cascading events rush in to fill a vacuum of serious leadership.

Now Trump responds with warlike rhetoric and senseless photo ops, deploying tear gas and rubber bullets against unarmed protesters so he can walk across the street unmolested and wave around a Bible for the cameras, apparently just to prove he can. Even Trump has to know how feeble a gesture that is.

He’s too little, and it’s too late.

