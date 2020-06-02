“Every year, there seems to be countless new rules to follow,” continued the host. “They multiply like insects. We do our best to keep up. We get our permits, apply for our licenses, put on our reading glasses and check the latest regulations on the Internet.”

That same stout voice surfaced again on Monday night’s edition of “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” “Enforcing the law is not white supremacy. Insisting that everyone in the country follows the same rules is not racism,” said Carlson in an impassioned attack against the violence that has broken out following peaceful protests against police brutality. “In fact, it’s the answer to racism. It is equality, equality under the law. It is the one thing we must defend and if we don’t, it’s over. Things fall apart.”

The Tucker Carlson of early June must be outraged by the Tucker Carlson of early May.

Five weeks ago, Carlson was preoccupied with the novel coronavirus and the countermeasures various states had devised to stop it. Among cable television news hosts, Carlson was early in cautioning his audience to the scourge of the virus. That said, he found the lockdowns and stay-at-home orders to be excessive deployments of state authority, creating economic devastation out of proportion with the public health threat. A particular target was Maine Gov. Janet Mills (D), whom Carlson called “the most incompetent dictatorial, self-involved governor I’ve seen in a long time.”

Carlson is of course entitled to criticize governors from his opinion perch at Fox News. But surely this rock-ribbed rule follower preached adherence to Mills’s legally promulgated restrictions. Surely he counseled everyone to comply. Surely he made clear that, misgivings aside, “things fall apart” when people take matters into their own hands.

Well, no, actually he didn’t do all that.

On his April 30 show, Carlson introduced Rick Savage, owner of the Sunday River Brewing Co. of Bethel, Maine. Frustrated by Mills’s restrictions, Savage at the moment was threatening to open his restaurant in defiance of the government. “Rick Savage has had enough of this. He owns a restaurant in Bethel, Maine. He says he is opening up tomorrow and he is daring the state to stop him,” said compliance king Tucker Carlson.

After tossing Savage a couple of soft questions, Carlson expressed steadfast support for the restaurateur’s break with authority: “Godspeed, Rick Savage. Good luck tomorrow, truly. I hope you’ll tell us how it goes. Good to see you. Thank you,” said Carlson, who summers in Maine not far from Savage’s restaurant and is friendly with him.

What could possibly account for Carlson’s flip-flop on proper citizenship? On the one hand, he’s encouraging rule-breaking by a white restaurant owner over countermeasures against a pandemic. On the other hand, he’s saying that rule-breaking associated with a movement for black social justice — and perpetrated, according to The Post, by “people of all races” — could end U.S. civilization as we know it. Confused as to how he accommodates these views at the same time in the same brain, we emailed him some questions. If we receive a reply, we will update this post.