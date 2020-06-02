“I am outraged,” Budde said in a telephone interview a short time later, pausing between words to emphasize her anger as her voice slightly trembled.

“I am the bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington and was not given even a courtesy call, that they would be clearing [the area] with tear gas so they could use one of our churches as a prop,” Budde said. ...

“Everything he has said and done is to inflame violence,” Budde said. “We need moral leadership, and he’s done everything to divide us.”