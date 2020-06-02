Yet thus far, Democrats don’t appear too spooked by Trump’s “LAW & ORDER!” bluster. Joe Biden just gave a speech recognizing the legitimate grievances of protesters and offering proposals on systemic racism and police brutality while scorching Trump for inciting racial division and hatred.

Meanwhile, the pro-Democratic Priorities USA just launched a new ad slamming Trump for presiding over violent crackdowns on peaceful protesters. The ad even shows Trump using the words “law and order” to describe this, suggesting the phrase doesn’t much worry them.

Why might it be that Democrats don’t fear 1968 all over again?

I talked to Omar Wasow, the Princeton political scientist whose research is being widely cited right now, because it showed that violent protests in the 1960s might have driven enough white voters to Nixon in 1968 to allow him to prevail.

Wasow points to numerous complications in the present moment that make parallels to 1968 perilous and raise questions about whether white America will react to today’s tumult in a similar way.

The most important reason Wasow cites is that, simply put, large swaths of white America are more socially liberal and racially conscious than 52 years ago.

“One big difference between now and 1968 is that white attitudes have shifted, particularly among white liberals,” Wasow told me. “There is evidence that white America is more sophisticated about race and more aware of racial inequality.”

The result of this shift, Wasow said, is that “there is a larger coalition to build upon for those concerned about issues of racial equality.”

New polling from Monmouth University underscores this possibility. It finds large majorities of Americans believe racial discrimination in the United States is a big problem (76 percent) and that police in a dangerous situation are more likely to use excessive force against blacks (57 percent).

Both of those are very large jumps from before Trump was president. And growing racial consciousness has been clear for some time in many polls, forming what Matthew Yglesis has described as “the Great Awokening.”

More specifically, the Monmouth poll also finds that 57 percent of Americans say the anger leading to the protests is “fully justified.” A total of 54 percent say the actions of the protesters are either partly justified (37 percent) or fully justified (17 percent).

That suggests majorities hold nuanced views of what’s happening: The protests are rooted in legitimate grievances, and much protest activity is understandable, even if some outbreaks of violence are not.

What’s more, the breakdown among college-educated whites is striking: 75 percent say racial discrimination is a serious problem; 62 percent say police are more likely to use excessive force on blacks; 51 percent say the actions of protesters are partly or fully justified; and 64 percent say protesters’ anger is fully justified.

In some of those cases, the percentages of non-college-educated whites aren’t that far off, suggesting the possibility of broadly evolving white racial attitudes.

Wasow noted that one reason might be the rise of cellphone footage of white-on-black police violence, which may have “changed white America’s understanding of how pervasive and brutal state violence can be in black life.”

Wasow also cited the potential influence of improved media coverage of racial issues and police brutality. He noted that journalists are more probing in holding police to account for systemic discrimination and are communicating a more nuanced picture of what protesters really want.

“That kind of sophistication on the part of the media is itself a big part of the story,” Wasow told me.

Historian Kevin Kruse points to still another complication: Trump is now the incumbent presiding over all the disorder, whereas in 1968, Nixon was the challenger. In the 1970 midterms, Nixon reran “law and order,” but Republicans lost.

That happened to Trump in 2018: His 2016 race-baiting themes utterly failed to win back all the white voters his first two years had alienated.

Indeed, when we ask whether Trump will win back the suburbs in 2020, we’re really asking whether he can win back those more educated and socially moderate white voters he has driven away.

Trump’s hope is that a “law and order” campaign will scare those whites back into his strong and protective arms. But this debate is often marred by a simplistic binary, which holds that if voters are predominantly frightened of civil unrest, they’ll go for the “strong” candidate (Trump), and if they are mainly thinking about racial justice, they’ll go for the candidate emphasizing racial tolerance (Biden).

But this misses the role that Trump’s ongoing, deliberate efforts to incite white backlash and racial hatred might play. A certain segment of white voters might now be more receptive to the candidate who balances public safety with the need to address our systemic problems, and sees them as related, than to the candidate of nonstop race-war-mongering.

Who knows — perhaps those white voters will see this incitement as contributing to the problem, not as a solution to it, rather than reflexively accepting Trump’s approach as “strength” that will protect them.

