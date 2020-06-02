Trump lacks the will and the vocabulary to defuse racial violence, in large part because he has always cultivated racial animosity (from condemning the Central Park Five after they were exonerated to fanning birtherism to praising neo-Nazis in Charlottesville). In other words, it is not merely that he cannot manage to rise to the occasion; he does not want to. He seems to not see himself as president of African Americans or of the protesters. They are viewed as a threat to his reelection; hence, protests must be suppressed.

AD

AD

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) had it right when she said on Monday, “Right now, our nation is hurting. Americans are in pain, and desperate for leadership from the White House during one of the darkest periods in our lifetimes.” After noting that she took comfort in the hopeful statement from former president Barack Obama, she recounted the “deeply disturbing” call with Trump, urging us to ignore him:

“Instead of offering support or leadership to bring down the temperature at protests, President Trump told governors to ‘put it down’ or we would be ‘overridden.’ He said governors should ‘dominate’ protesters, ‘or you’ll look like a bunch of jerks.’ The president repeatedly and viciously attacked governors, who are doing everything they can to keep the peace while fighting a once-in-a-generation global pandemic.” “The president’s dangerous comments should be gravely concerning to all Americans, because they send a clear signal that this administration is determined to sow the seeds of hatred and division, which I fear will only lead to more violence and destruction. We must reject this way of thinking. This is a moment that calls for empathy, humanity, and unity.”

The degree to which the latest crisis has overwhelmed Trump, just as the coronavirus did, should shake Republicans to their core. They have built up an emotionally unstable, soulless man and echoed his white grievance message for almost four years. They now bear the burden of a country drowning in its own misery.

Fortunately, we have seen governors reject Trump’s approach. The Democratic governor of Pennsylvania spoke out on Monday:

AD

AD

Socially distanced greetings with @PhillyPolice Chief Danielle Outlaw.



Chief Outlaw has spoken out to condemn the death of George Floyd. She reported that this weekend's protests were peaceful — the criminal activity we saw was not a part of protests, according to police. pic.twitter.com/DVb8sgg61M — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) June 1, 2020

New Jersey’s Gov. Phil Murphy (D) also spoke to the issue at the root of the protests:

The names must be said again and again:

George Floyd

Breonna Taylor

Ahmaud Arbery

And many more before them, who lost their lives for no reason other than for the color of their skin.



So, too, must these words:

Black Lives Matter — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) June 1, 2020

Washington’s Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee hit the nail on the head:

These are the rantings of an insecure man trying to look strong, after building his entire political career on racism and the lie of birtherism. He is — again — failing to address the underlying injustices facing black Americans.



It is not leadership. https://t.co/CMl0n8BJOp — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) June 1, 2020

Republican governors either ignored Trump altogether to continue focus on the coronavirus (as Ohio’s Mike DeWine did); to praise the effort of law enforcement for defusing the situation (as Arizona’s Doug Ducey did); or to highlight and praise peaceful protests (as New Hampshire’s Chris Sununu did). No governor responsible for the safety of his state would follow Trump’s advice or engage in his explosive rhetoric. Common sense would tell them this would be counterproductive.

Charlie Baker of Massachusetts had the strongest reaction among Republican governors: “I heard what the president said today about dominating and fighting,” Baker said. “I know I should be surprised when I hear incendiary words like this from him, but I’m not. At so many times during these last several weeks, when the country needed compassion and leadership the most, it simply was nowhere to be found. Instead, we got bitterness, combativeness, and self-interest.”

AD

AD

Even usually Trump-docile Republicans sounded restrained, if formulaic. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) issued a muted statement condemning George Floyd’s murder, praising the right of peaceful protest and condemning violence. At times, the comments were so understated as to be self-parodies. (Sen. Patrick J. Toomey of Pennsylvania squeaked up: “Some of his tweets have not been helpful and it would be helpful if he would change the tone of his message.”)

Elected Republicans, however, need to do more than simply bite their tongues. They have a special responsibility to denounce war-like rhetoric and calls for even more confrontation. But do not hold your breath. Be prepared for Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) to issue one of her platitudes (deeply concerned!), or Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) to change the subject (to hurricane season!). Their refusal to cross Trump — on issues ranging from impeachment to incitement to violence — make them every bit as responsible for the devastation and divisiveness we see from coast to coast. Silence is consent and complicity.

Read more:

AD