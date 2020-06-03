Defense Secretary Mark Esper insisted he did not know where he was going — no time to brief! — when he marched out of the White House with Trump. Or was it, as Esper also claimed, to inspect a bathroom that had been vandalized in the park, which we are supposed to believe warranted his appearance?

This followed a different excuse given on Tuesday. CNBC reports:

“The Secretary and the chairman were both actually heading to the Washington Field Office of the FBI to be co-located with the director of the FBI and the Attorney General to observe and provide leadership for response efforts last evening,” explained a senior Defense official on a call with Pentagon reporters. “They were not aware that the Park Police and law enforcement had made a decision to clear the square. And once they began that walk off the White House grounds with the president, their understanding was that they were going out of the White House to go into Lafayette Park to review the efforts to address the protests,” said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Esper is apparently so embarrassed by the incident that he is directly contradicting his boss. At a news conference on Wednesday he insisted, “I do not support invoking the Insurrection Act. The option to use active-duty forces in a law enforcement role should only be used as a matter of last resort and only in the most urgent and dire of situations. We are not in one of those situations now.” He also promises to investigate the low-flying helicopter that appeared to try to intimidate protesters Monday night. Since Esper has now debased himself both by participating in the stunt and coming up with a pathetic excuse to explain his lack of judgment, it might be time for him to resign.

“Inspection” now seems to be the excuse of choice. Trump claims, ludicrously, that he had gone down to the bunker “more for an inspection.” ”I went down during the day, and I was there for a tiny period of time," he claimed, adding, "There was never a problem. We never had a problem. Nobody ever came close to giving us a problem.” It’s true he was never endangered, but the inspection excuse, even for Trump, is among the lamest to date and only makes him look weaker and more desperate.

The reaction to the Monday stunt has been so negative that apparently White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has thrown Ivanka Trump and Hope Hicks under the bus, letting it be known the mess was their idea.

Rats leaving a sinking ship? Well, there is no evidence they are actually leaving, but Trump’s advisers are clearly running for cover. No amount of excuses is going to spare Trump and his lackeys the humiliation and condemnation they so richly deserve. The contrast between their conduct — bullying, authoritarian, self-reverential — and that of the thousands upon thousands of protesters who were overwhelmingly peaceful on Tuesday should not be lost on anyone. The threat of violence comes from a cornered president, not from Americans protesting injustice.

As former president George W. Bush put it in a remarkable written statement released on Tuesday, “Those who set out to silence those voices do not understand the meaning of America — or how it becomes a better place.” Trump also fails to understand he cannot bully an entire country into submission. He cannot even bully his own advisers to stick to a single cover story.

