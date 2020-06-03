* Steven Montemayor and Chao Xiong report that new charges have been filed in Minnesota:

Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office on Wednesday upgraded charges against the former Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd’s neck and charged the other three officers at the scene with aiding and abetting murder.
Ellison held a news conference Wednesday to discuss the charges.
Former officer Derek Chauvin, who recorded on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he begged for air on May 25, now faces the more serious second-degree murder charges, in addition to the original charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence.

How much you want to bet the president is thinking of pardoning them?

President Trump originally tried to register to vote in Florida while claiming his “legal residence” was in another part of the country — Washington, D.C. — according to Florida elections records.
The September 2019 registration application listed Trump’s legal residence as 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, the location of the White House. That created a potential problem for Trump: Florida law requires voters to be legal residents of the state. A month later, Trump resubmitted his application to use a Florida address and in March he voted by mail in Florida’s Republican primary.

Lock him up! Lock him up!

* Joe Biden rolls out a brutal new ad that scorches Trump for inciting hatred and division and generally running the place into the ground.