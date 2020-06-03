* Joe Biden rolls out a brutal new ad that scorches Trump for inciting hatred and division and generally running the place into the ground.
* Franklin Foer reports that Joe Biden just gave a truly important speech on race, and it barely registered with the media.
* Jonathan Bernstein has a smart piece explaining another big problem (one that has been entirely overlooked) with Trump running like it’s 1968.
* Michael Tesler makes the crucial point that Trump won’t benefit from the protests because majorities understand that he’s terrible for race relations.
* Adam Serwer explains that what we’re really seeing right now is the consequences of Trump’s embrace of a culture of lawlessness.
* John Gehring explains why most people of faith see through Trump’s posturing, which means they wont get snowed by Trump’s Bible stunt.
* David Roberts explores “universal basic services,” a new approach to making sure everyone can survive a crisis like this one and do better in ordinary times.
* Sean Illing has an interesting interview with a law professor who games out what will happen if Trump loses and refuses to accept defeat.
* Sean McElwee and David Gordon look at a new crop of progressive candidates, explaining why they might win some elections in 2020.
* And Asawin Suebsaeng, Lloyd Grove, and Maxwell Tani report that Trump had Jared Kushner urge the National Enquirer to “investigate” the whackjob Joe Scarborough murder conspiracy theory.