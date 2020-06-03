Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office on Wednesday upgraded charges against the former Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd’s neck and charged the other three officers at the scene with aiding and abetting murder.

Ellison held a news conference Wednesday to discuss the charges.

Former officer Derek Chauvin, who recorded on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he begged for air on May 25, now faces the more serious second-degree murder charges, in addition to the original charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence.