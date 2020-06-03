But right now, I’m beginning to suspect that I was wrong.

There are still plenty of questions to ask about Biden’s record and the kind of president he plans to be, and plenty of areas where he ought to be criticized. But both substantively and politically, he’s exceeding all reasonable expectations.

Let’s deal with the substance first. While Biden was more moderate than liberals would have liked, what frustrated many critics more than anything else was his apparent lack of policy ambition. Throughout much of the primary season, he ran a campaign of restoration, arguing that if we could sweep President Trump out of office, it would be like rolling back the clock four years to a time when everything was fine.

That would be an incredible wasted opportunity given the scope of the challenges we face. And while in the race’s early days I gave Biden some tentative praise for putting out better-than-expected policy plans on issues such as health care (even if he didn’t go far enough), he was still clearly trying to position himself as the moderate alternative to candidates such as Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), seemingly acting more in reaction to them than out of deep conviction about exactly what he wanted to do.

But now, Biden is not only consulting regularly with Sanders and Warren, he’s talking like them. As The Post reports, the pandemic, the recession and the protests over police brutality have made him into a different-sounding candidate:

Now, in virtual town hall meetings, media interviews, his own podcast and in a rare formal address Tuesday, Biden has pointed toward a transformational era in which government would play a bigger role in curing the country’s public health, economic and racial woes. Far from the incremental administration he promised on the primary campaign trail, Biden now offers Franklin Delano Roosevelt, architect of the post-Great Depression New Deal, as a role model for tackling the damage wrought by the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 100,000 Americans and put millions out of work as well as the enduring effects of systemic racism being challenged by a newly energized protest movement.

It’s natural to say we’ll believe it when we see it, but talk matters, too: It establishes expectations, especially among his own party, that Biden will be under pressure to meet.

And Biden is extremely responsive to pressure. Many times, he has changed his positions on issues because the center of gravity in the Democratic Party shifted. If he wins, the center of the Democratic Party will not only be farther to the left than it used to be, it will also demand an extremely aggressive program of reform.

On the political question, I’ll admit I vastly underestimated Biden’s appeal. He hasn’t gotten any more skilled at running for president, but when Democratic voters decided he was the “electable” one (an idea I still loathe), they turned out to be onto something. When a pandemic hit and then produced a Depression-level economic crisis, Biden turned out to be familiar and reassuring enough to be, it seems, what many voters are looking for.

We still don’t know if he’ll be able to inspire turnout among Democrats, but he might not have to; Trump provides much of the inspiration Democratic voters need. In the RealClearPolitics polling average, Biden now leads Trump by 8 points.

Another Democratic candidate might be doing equally well in the face of the rolling disaster of the Trump presidency. Or they might be doing even better; there’s no way to know. But with the country facing an unprecedented combination of hardships, Biden’s ability to feel and convey empathy is unusually timely.

To be clear, I still worry about what kind of candidate and what kind of president Biden will turn out to be. He still says the wrong thing at the wrong time, his centrist impulses are still there even if they’re dormant, and it wouldn’t be hard to imagine him passing a few bills, watching the economy come back to some degree of health and concluding that all that FDR talk was overwrought and he can carry out the caretaker presidency he originally envisioned.

There are also lots of questions about the decisions he’ll make, particularly the personnel he’ll bring on to run his administration (watch out for Wall Street types advising him on economic policy).

Before the pandemic hit, when he first looked like he was going to become the nominee, I’ll admit I was terribly disappointed. With all those smart, interesting, accomplished Democrats running for president, were we really going to end up with ... Joe Biden?

I still have doubts, and I’m sure he’ll give me reason to be angry and frustrated from time to time. But he’s doing a lot better than I thought he would. And I doubt I’m the only one.

