The latest Reuters-Ipsos poll shows:

More than 55% of Americans said they disapproved of Trump’s handling of the protests, including 40% who “strongly” disapproved, while just one-third said they approved — lower than his overall job approval of 39%, the poll showed. A separate Reuters/Ipsos poll found that [former vice president Joe] Biden’s lead over Trump among registered voters expanded to 10 percentage points — the biggest margin since the former vice president became his party’s presumptive nominee in early April.

Hmm. I suppose not all of his base is sticking with him. As with the coronavirus, his performance on the crisis of the moment seems to remind voters how bad he really is. (“Twice as many independent voters said they disapproved of Trump’s response to the unrest. Even among Republicans, only 67% said they approved of the way he had responded, significantly lower than the 82% who liked his overall job performance.”) By the way, 82 percent of GOP support is fairly low for a president who (falsely) insists 96 percent of Republicans support him.

AD

AD

Likewise, a Monmouth poll shows Trump’s approval (42 percent) at the lowest point since last August. His disapproval (54 percent) is higher than it has been since April 2019. More than three-quarters of Americans understand racial and ethnic discrimination is a “big” problem while he is at a net minus-43 on his handling of race issues. A large majority thinks the anger behind the protests is justified; a majority thinks the actions of protesters are partially or fully justified. In other words, Trump is not where the country is on racial injustice — just as he is not with the country on prioritizing returning to work over staying safe from the coronavirus.

Trump randomly tweeted out on Tuesday, “SILENT MAJORITY.” Actually, the majority is not silent these days, and it is not on his side. And when you see the dozens of Republicans appearing in ads for Republican Voters Against Trump explaining their inability to vote for him again, you sense there might be a whole lot more of these people:

.@Yousefzadeh left the Republican party in 2016: "My younger Republican self may have been appalled to hear me say what I'm about to say. But never have I wanted any candidate to win any public office as much as I want Joe Biden to win the presidency this year." pic.twitter.com/x5IKXckONB — Republican Voters Against Trump (@RVAT2020) June 2, 2020

Perhaps the conventional wisdom is correct that there are no more persuadables out there. Perhaps we are so polarized that there is no use trying to sway reluctant supporters of Trump or Trump voters who, however irrationally, hated Hillary Clinton more. But do not bet on it.

AD

AD

In essence, these voters’ bluff has been called: There is now a Democrat alternative who is not Clinton and who is demonstrably more informed, decent, compassionate, honest and disciplined than the incumbent president. There is no reasonable argument that electing a Democrat in 2020 will tear the country apart as Republicans rationalized would happen in 2016 if Clinton had won; Trump has already torn us asunder and threatens to use military force against Americans.

As the country descends further into chaos and economic recession and as Trump’s behavior becomes difficult even for his own Pentagon to defend, do not dismiss the possibility that more and more voters will flee. (Defense Secretary Mark Esper was reduced to claiming he didn’t know where he was going — grounds to be relieved of his position, no? — when he followed Trump into Lafayette Square.) Does anyone really think Trump is going to get better and improve his standing in the next five months?

Read more:

AD