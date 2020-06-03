Cooper wrote, “As much as we want the conditions surrounding covid-19 to be favorable enough for you to hold the Convention you describe in late August, it is very unlikely.” Cooper firmly declared, “Neither public health officials nor I will risk the health and safety of North Carolinians by providing the guarantee you seek.”

That apparently is not good enough for the party that rejects science and sees nothing wrong with subjecting thousands of people to the risk of infection or death. The Republican National Committee (RNC) appears to be off searching for another location in which the governor of that state will not be so scrupulous about protecting the health and welfare of the residents and those attending.

By Tuesday night, Trump was tweeting that he was now looking for another state to host the convention. I am curious to see what state — with less than three months’ notice — gives the RNC an ironclad guarantee of tens of thousands of hotel rooms, convention space, security and the rest that is entailed in putting on a presidential convention. Understand that it normally takes years to plan for such an event. Doing so in the midst of a pandemic, an economic slump akin to the Great Depression and racial upheaval akin to 1968 would seem virtually impossible.

Not to put too fine a point on it but, wherever the convention is held, the demonstrations will be mammoth. Trump has already demonstrated his eagerness to incite violence and attack peaceful protesters. What state, what city in America wants that headache?

Frankly, any governor who raises his hand to declare, “Ooh, ooh, pick me! I want to create a coronavirus hot spot in my state!” is not fit to hold office. That does not mean that some Republican governor will not do so. We have already seen that Georgia’s Brian Kemp, Florida’s Ron DeSantis and Texas’s Greg Abbott are more than willing to disregard the advice of medical provisions and reopen businesses before meeting CDC guidelines.

Will Waterloo, Iowa, the site of a meatpacking hot spot be the new venue? (There is a whole list of hot spots in mostly red states where meatpacking plants are located.) As of now, states such as Arizona, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah and Arkansas are all still experiencing an increase in cases. You do wonder if the RNC wants to bring its delegates — and its donors (heaven forbid, they should become ill) — in a place which should not be open even for normal retail business.

Trump’s stunt, like his march across Lafayette Square after tear-gassing peaceful protesters, is further evidence of his narcissism and utter disregard for the lives of fellow Americans. Republicans, especially those older delegates and donors, should be aware that he cares as much about their lives as he does about people protesting police brutality. They are props (like the Bible), a means to an end. They are expendable. In Trump’s world, only Trump’s life matters.

