Now that is religious, moral leadership. Gregory was joined by other religious leaders — from the president of the Southern Baptist Convention to the Episcopal Diocese to Jewish organizations — who also denounced the violent assault on peaceful protesters exercising their First Amendment rights.

Meanwhile, criticism of the police response to protests took a different tone. In Atlanta, six police officers were charged with aggravated assault. In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) excoriated the performance of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and the New York Police Department. “I am disappointed and outraged at what happened in New York City last night,” Cuomo said of the failure to halt looting. He continued, “New York City has said they don’t want or need the national guard . . . . [The NYPD] is the largest police department in the United States of America. Use 38,000 people and protect property. Use the police, protect property and people. Look at the videos. It was a disgrace. I believe that.” Cuomo drilled down on de Blasio: “I believe the mayor underestimates the scope of the problem. I think he underestimates the duration of the problem and I don’t think they’ve used enough police to address the situation because it’s inarguable, but that it was not addressed last night.” (Cuomo has previously implored his state’s attorney general to review police abuse that was visible to anyone watching coverage.)

House and Senate Republicans, on the other hand, were mute or supportive of Trump with only a few exceptions (e.g. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse). The straight talk was left to the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and a parade of outraged Democrats. One of the most powerful was Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), who introduced her police reform bill and bashed Trump (“draft-dodging, wannabe tinpot dictator”) for using the military against Americans:

When I was in Iraq, we flew Black Hawks in the fight against Al-Qaeda to protect our troops. In Donald Trump's America, those same helicopters are being used to intimidate peaceful protesters in our own nation’s capital instead. https://t.co/wLS3gE6qw6 — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) June 2, 2020

Remarkably, former president George W. Bush issued a statement on George Floyd’s killing. While not mentioning the current president at all, he did implicitly rebuke his approach. “Those who set out to silence those voices [expressing outrage over Floyd] do not understand the meaning of America — or how it becomes a better place.” He called for Americans to listen to those who have been aggrieved and to demonstrate compassion, empathy and seek “a peace rooted in justice.” Bush in due time should fully embrace that message and support Biden’s candidacy; Trump is plainly incapable of helping unite the country as Bush envisions.

However welcome, the straight talk and moral leadership from Democrats, religious leaders and a former Republican president are not sufficient. So long as Republicans control the White House and Senate, no positive change will come about. So long as hundreds of political appointees mutely follow this president’s directives, they remain facilitators of violence and racial animosity.

Until Trump is gone, he may resort to increasingly extreme displays of force. The healing begins only when Trump and his enablers are banished from positions of power.

