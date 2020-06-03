But we now see that the killings of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia and George Floyd in Minneapolis occurred in broad daylight. Both victims were unarmed black men. Both cases are linked to men who either had a badge on, as did Floyd’s accused killer, or previously worked in law enforcement, as did Arbery’s accused killer. It seems as if those who do the killing now — or have been accused of doing it — no longer even need the cover of darkness. Both, in fact, were videotaped in the act. Impunity is the distinguishing characteristic now.

To get to this point, something has been moving through the ranks of police for many years. Something so powerful that it has emboldened those in the ranks of law enforcement — despite the many who do praiseworthy work every day — to maim or kill black people out in the open.

American society has landed on the other side of its nocturnal nightmares. And the past holds the seeds of the current tragic turn for the worse.

In February 1959, Mack Charles Parker, a black man, was arrested and accused of raping a white woman near Lumberton, Miss. Parker denied the charge. He was given lie-detector tests, some of which he passed, others of which were inconclusive. Parker’s innocence or guilt, however, never had a chance to be proved in court. Just after midnight on April 24, Jewell Alford, a deputy sheriff, led a hooded-up mob to the Pearl River County Jail — attached to the courthouse — where Parker was held. Parker was beaten, dragged from the jail and thrown in a car. Once the fleeing mob reached Louisiana, Parker was pulled from the car and killed by two shotgun blasts to the chest. An all-white jury declined to indict anyone for the nighttime murder of Mack Charles Parker.

Five years later — it was June 21, 1964 — Andrew Goodman, James Chaney and Michael Schwerner, civil rights workers in Mississippi, were released from a county jail. They had been arrested and held for a few hours. Released at night, they drove away from jail, eager to get back to the Congress of Racial Equality field office. The trio were followed by law enforcement, stopped again, and shot dead at point-blank range. Their bodies were found weeks later beneath an earthen dam. A white jury in Mississippi made history by convicting white defendants in a civil rights trial. It took until 2005, however, for Edgar Ray Killen, one of the ringleaders, to be convicted in state court of manslaughter charges. Killen died in prison in 2018.

Jurors have been reliable allies in this failure of justice for black victims at the hands of law enforcement. In the 1991 Rodney King case, a group of officers — three of them white and one who was described as part Latino — were videotaped viciously beating King, who lay helpless on the ground. All of the officers were acquitted in state court of using excessive force. However, two of the officers were later convicted in federal court of violating King’s civil rights and sentenced to prison terms.

“White jurors find it almost impossible to convict police,” Judge Steven K. Dankof of the Montgomery County (Ohio) Common Pleas Court tells me. “The reality is that police are professional testifiers, and they enjoy a credibility among white jurors that is not warranted.”

In her short story “Where Is the Voice Coming From,” Eudora Welty imagines the character who murdered Medgar Evers, the civil rights activist slain in the driveway of his Jackson, Miss., home on June 12, 1963. Welty settles into the mind of the shooter as he considers the murder he has just committed: “I’d already brought up my rifle, I’d already taken my sights. And I’d already got him, because it was too late then for him or me to turn by one hair. … He was down, and a ton load of bricks on his back wouldn’t have laid any heavier. There on his paved driveway, yes sir.”

And now, Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd and Eric Garner — another black man choked to death in daylight at the hands of police, with no one convicted — have come out of the woods like ghosts, breathless and demanding justice. Yes, sir.

