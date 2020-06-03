Sorry, I have thrown all my TVs out the window at a persistent squirrel.

Sorry, Lunch is a sacred institution with me, and I cannot be even a second late or my plate will evaporate and I will be subject to the Reaving.

Sorry, I’m not really political.

Sorry, I’ve been trying to take a break from the news.

Sorry, there are just too many conflicting reports of what happened. On the one hand, some report that at the attorney general’s instigation police tear-gassed peaceful protesters. But on the other hand, the only reality is the one I create in my mind.

Sorry, there is no more senator. There is only the sourdough starter that belches and cries within my jacket.

Sorry, I am behind a Rawlsian veil.

Sorry, I haven’t seen or heard anything when I go home at night. I put on a papier-mâché head of my own head and sit in it, blankly staring at a wall.

Sorry, something went wrong with the statue where I keep my soul.

Sorry, I only am allotted one concern each month and today I am fresh out.

Sorry, what’s that? You’re breaking up. [crinkles gum wrapper]

Sorry, I am late for an hour of sadly looking at my calendar alert for a haircut I have had to cancel.

Sorry, I’m transforming into a cat, meow!

Sorry, I’m a time traveler here from the future to say I mildly disapprove.

Sorry, I cannot speak. I must go worry quietly somewhere.

[Passes note that reads: Sorry, I gave my voice to a sea witch until these trying times are over.]

Sorry, I have to stick my head in some sand.

Sorry, I have to go sing the song “Imagine.”

Sorry, in these trying times, it would come as too grave a shock to the nation for me to express a courageous opinion, and I will thus gallantly refrain from doing so.

Not sorry.