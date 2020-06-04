President Trump will sign an executive order Thursday instructing agencies to waive long-standing environmental laws to speed up federal approval for new mines, highways, pipelines and other projects given the current “economic emergency,” according to four people briefed on the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity in advance of the formal announcement.Declaring an economic emergency allows the president to invoke a section of federal law “where emergency circumstances make it necessary to take an action with significant environmental impact without” observing normal requirements imposed by laws such as the Endangered Species Act and the National Environmental Policy Act. These laws require agencies to solicit public input on proposed projects and analyze in detail how federal decisions could harm the environment.
They didn’t want to give us dirtier air, water, and land, but they just had to. You know, for the jobs.
