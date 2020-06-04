In many ways, the gap between the finances of blacks and whites is still as wide in 2020 as it was in 1968, when a run of landmark civil rights legislation culminated in the Fair Housing Act in response to centuries of unequal treatment of African Americans in nearly every part of society and business.
In the decades since, white wealth has soared while black wealth has stagnated. Many have pointed out the far larger share of white millionaires than black, but even among the middle class, the inequities are stark.

None of it was an accident; government policies have maintained that inequality in a hundred ways.

President Trump will sign an executive order Thursday instructing agencies to waive long-standing environmental laws to speed up federal approval for new mines, highways, pipelines and other projects given the current “economic emergency,” according to four people briefed on the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity in advance of the formal announcement.
Declaring an economic emergency allows the president to invoke a section of federal law “where emergency circumstances make it necessary to take an action with significant environmental impact without” observing normal requirements imposed by laws such as the Endangered Species Act and the National Environmental Policy Act. These laws require agencies to solicit public input on proposed projects and analyze in detail how federal decisions could harm the environment.

They didn’t want to give us dirtier air, water, and land, but they just had to. You know, for the jobs.

* Joshua A. Geltzer, Neal K. Katyal, Jennifer Taub and Laurence H. Tribe offer a very good piece arguing that Trump is being just as authoritarian in the courts as he is in the streets.