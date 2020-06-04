I asked two people — Kamau Bey, a 21 year-old Virginia Commonwealth University student who has participated in the peaceful demonstrations, and Conaway Haskins, a former U.S. Senate staffer and policy advocate who now works in higher education — whether they felt safe in Richmond.

Age, neighborhood and life experience separate them. But they share a commitment to change. The question is how to make it happen. And how long it will take.

Bey, who has helped raise awareness and funds for several criminal justice nonprofits, wrote in an email, “Safe is not a common word if you share similar backgrounds to those of my people.”

“I have not been accustomed to using the term ‘safe’ in my child or adult life to describe the places I’ve lived in Richmond,” Bey continued. “There is a sense of general security in certain populated locations,” he said, but that safety can be limited.

“I can feel as safe as I want to believe until I remember where I am and who I am, and that is a reality I imagine most feel on a regular basis.”

In an email, Haskins wrote “as a black man living in a country for which anti-blackness is all too endemic and feels nearly eternal, I cannot say that I and my son feel nearly as safe as you and your son probably would.”

“I'm incredibly angry that this keeps happening,” Haskins said, “but more importantly, I'm extremely hurt that our country just can't get itself together on this. This is America, and we can do better.”

Haskins added, “I don’t think that it’s too much to ask for my family, and other black families, to be able to live and thrive in this country without the ever-present fear of being pulled over for no good reason (again), arrested for no good reason, have someone call 911 for no good reason, or even be killed just because someone feels uncomfortable with us walking around being our black selves.”

That’s a ridiculously heavy burden for people to carry, and, as Langston Hughes worried, that kind of burden often festers and sometimes explodes.

But can it be defused — beginning with a change in policing and law enforcement culture?

Bey said while he believes reform is necessary, we’re still dealing with people, and “no badge will change a predestined mind-set cemented in prejudice and/or superiority.”

“[L]aw enforcement needs to shift its focus to the hurt and allow due process to run its course.”

For Haskins, lasting changes and policy responses require making “real, candid pushes for civic unity and competent government that clearly explains what needs to be done and decisively does it.”

“People are scared,” Haskins said, “and our political leaders are all over the map or taking potshots at each other.”

“Somebody has to step up and lead on this stuff,” he said. “The folks who step up will win in the long-run.”

As for specific policies, Haskins says their time will come — but only after “the noise of people dying from a virus, or from a policeman’s knee” has receded.

“The most important policy message from Virginia politicians,” Haskins said, “may be that our policymakers are committed to working with citizens, businesses, law enforcement and each other to begin to put things back together socially and economically and make real change that’s within their power right now.”

Regarding those policymakers, I asked Bey what he would say to Northam, Stoney and the city of Richmond as a whole.

“Speak up for the ones you care for, as the people are doing,” he said. “An open ear is an open heart, and it shows the public that you can do more than just govern.”

Bey said Richmonders must “take what has happened and what will happen seriously. This is not a time to exercise outbursts of malicious violence or pent up aggression at random. It’s a blessing to have those who care deeply for this issue, but this is no time for sloppy behavior.”

Instead, Bey said, it’s a time to “plan for a better future.”

“It is unfortunate, our situation,” he said. “But as those did before us, I believe we will get through this. Keep your voices heard. Stay safe and stay black.”

