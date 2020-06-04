The country was founded to free itself of the despotism of a king who abused his people, who violated their God-given rights, including the stationing among us of “Standing Armies without the Consent of our legislatures” and attempts to make “the Military independent of and superior to the Civil power.”

Have we come full circle in the American story? Increasingly, it feels that we collectively have concluded that President Trump is a tyrant whose rule must end, whose abuse of our fundamental rights has exceeded the limits of our collective patience. The demonstrations, almost entirely peaceful Wednesday night, have been multigenerational and multiracial — as diverse as the country itself. Members of the free press, undeterred by years of threats and accusations that they are enemies of the people, endure physical assault to bring the images into every home and on every screen. The highest officials in the military effectively are reaffirming their refusal to accept illegal orders to deploy violence against fellow Americans. Cops are kneeling with protesters. Former presidents have stepped forward to embrace the popular uprising.

AD

AD

Trump has built his wall — around the White House. Instead of going down into the bunker, the cringing president has made the White House into a bunker, shielded behind fencing to keep at bay his countrymen, who have decisively turned against him.

Let’s be clear. Trump is not giving up — although the media, the people and politicians of good will should be calling for him to resign. (Perhaps former defense secretary Jim Mattis can serve as the Barry Goldwater of our era, informing the incumbent president the jig is up as Goldwater told Richard M. Nixon.) Republican authoritarian boot-lickers, such as Sen. Tom Cotton (Ark.), will try to outdo one another in calls for violence — and foolish media outlets in the name of “fairness” will give them a platform to call for violence against civilians. (As a Post headline reports, “New York Times staffers denounce newspaper for Tom Cotton’s op-ed urging military incursion into U.S. cities.”) Trump will continue to rant and rave, attempt to suppress the vote, scream about nonexistent fraud and maybe even call his jackbooted thugs into the streets even after defeat.

But suddenly, Trump seems feeble, isolated and scared. The curtain is pulled back. The great and powerful Trump is a cowering, petulant child hiding in his house. His polls are crashing with no obvious bottom in sight; incumbent Republicans such as Sen. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.) are trailing by double digits in red states. Instead of an intimidating tyrant, Trump seems like a feeble gasbag whose inner circle has become increasingly frantic and inept. The photo ops turn out to be material for devastating ads. The defenses of Trump become ever more incoherent and hysterical.

AD

AD

Trump will not vanish on his own. The protesters must vow to vote him out — and then show up in November. Nevertheless, something is new. Americans previously willing to shuffle along behind a deranged executive or to avert their eyes have recovered their confidence and pride as citizens of a great republic. They have rediscovered we have the resources, the laws and the institutions we need to throw off the yoke of oppression — just as we did 240 years ago.

Read more:

AD