When asked about criticism of Trump by Jim Mattis, who served as Trump’s secretary of defense, here’s how Murkowski responded:

“When I saw General Mattis’s comments yesterday, I felt like perhaps we’re getting to the point where we can be more honest with the concerns that we might hold internally and have the courage of our own convictions to speak up,” Murkowski said. “And so I’m working as one individual to form the right words, knowing that these words really matter. So I appreciate General Mattis’s comments.” Asked if she can still support Trump, Murkowski said, “I am struggling with it. I have struggled with it for a long time.”

Not surprisingly, Murkowski’s comments were greeted in some corners with ridicule. Perhaps it’s time for honesty and courage? Ya think?

Which is understandable, especially since it’s not as though anything Trump is doing now comes as some sort of surprise. While Mattis’s fierce criticism was welcomed, more than a few people surely found themselves saying, “Nice of you to notice, after you went to work for Trump knowing who he was, stayed in the job for nearly two years without criticizing him, and refused to criticize him even after you resigned.”

But the question liberals might want to ask is: What’s our goal here? Is it to maximize opposition to Trump, or hold everyone accountable for the choices they made in this terrible period?

There’s no right answer. But if it’s the former, one has to remember that coalition-building is tricky, and sometimes requires you to swallow some of your feelings about the partners you want to bring over to your side.

If you want to get as many Republicans as possible to abandon Trump, you have to ease their path to doing so. That may mean simply welcoming them to the land of righteousness without putting them through a painful background check to see if they deserve entry.

This could matter a good deal, because if he continues on his current trajectory, there will be a lot of Republicans suddenly seeing the light about Trump.

And yes, they’ll be doing it for their own self-interest, either to preserve their careers or simply get on the right side of history. The Republican Party is full of people with no delusions about what an abominable president Trump is, but who see abandoning him as career suicide — at least right now.

That’s less true of Murkowski than some others. She’s not up for reelection for another two years, and she’s popular enough across party lines that in 2010, after she was defeated in the Republican primary by a hard-right tea partier, she won the general election as a write-in candidate.

But others are carefully watching for a tipping point in their state or district when continuing to support Trump will become more politically risky than abandoning him. For some it may come fairly soon, since his disastrous failure to control the pandemic has now been followed by a widely condemned reaction to the protests against police brutality. The more respected figures and Republicans in good standing come out against him, the more the next ones feel they can do so safely.

You shouldn’t, however, expect too many Republicans to rally to Joe Biden’s side. A lot of them are going to look for some middle ground to occupy; I suspect we’re going to hear many of them say something like, “I’m going to write in Ronald Reagan on my ballot” when they’re asked if they still support Trump.

In a different world, anyone who ever stood behind this most catastrophic president would get their comeuppance good and hard. They’d find it impossible to run for office, they’d be deprived of think-tank sinecures and TV bookings, and they wouldn’t be able to take out the garbage without their neighbors giving them the stink eye.

But that’s not the world we live in. In our world, accountability is scarce and Trump’s opponents need all the help they can get. So perhaps when faced with a former Trump enabler having second thoughts, it’s best to set aside the moral condemnation they might deserve and offer instead a hand of friendship. At least until he’s gone.

