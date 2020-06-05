George Floyd is dead. It is hard to fathom what sort of a twisted man would use the name of someone the entire country has been mourning to promote himself. Once more, we are reminded that with Trump, there is no bottom.

Trump’s response to racial violence and repression is economic growth, which too often leaves out brown and black Americans. Biden called this akin to hanging the “Mission Accomplished” banner at the White House. He delineated the list of errors and misrepresentations that led to more than 100,000 deaths from the coronavirus.

AD

AD

“Time to step out of his own bunker,” Biden said in describing Trump’s utter cluelessness. His argument that Trump is utterly indifferent to reality and to the concerns of anyone who isn’t a wealthy investor takes on added weight given Trump’s failure to comprehend — let alone address — the racial gash that has ripped through the country.

Biden’s voice was forceful and calm; his disdain for Trump was quite obvious to anyone observing his remarks. His argument that race, health and the economy are inextricably connected has become more persuasive since the protests over the death of George Floyd began. It was another presidential-caliber speech — a vivid display of the enormous difference in character, competence and coherence between the two candidates.

Polling suggests Trump’s collapse continues. The latest Ipsos-ABC poll shows his approval on race underwater (32/66 percent), as is his handling of the pandemic (39/60 percent). The CNN poll of polls shows Biden is ahead 51 percent to 42 percent. PPP, a Democratic polling outfit, shows the candidates tied in Texas. Republicans who have stuck to him and enabled him find themselves going down with the ship. Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) are in dead heats against their respective opponents in states Trump won in 2016. Trump went to Maine on Friday; Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) stayed in D.C. — a weak effort to distance herself from a toxic president she voted to acquit in impeachment.

AD

AD

With each appearance, even one on a “good news” day for Trump, the president looks more out of touch, more defensive and more isolated than ever. Biden, by contrast, has become a shadow president, speaking to a broad swath of America with compassion, common sense and strength of character. If the election were held today, it would be a rout.

We are a long way from Election Day, however. Democrats need to harness the energy (and votes) of those on the streets. Biden must welcome independents and defecting Republicans and also raise Democratic turnout. The latter might be easier than Biden imagined. He has quite an answer for Trump’s 2016 query: What do you have to lose?

Read more:

AD