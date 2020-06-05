In a general election, many feared, Democratic voters would be lukewarm on him and some would stay home, increasing the chances that Donald Trump could squeak out a second electoral college victory.

But as Trump’s presidency grows more catastrophic and terrifying, it may not only be changing how people view Biden, but altering the perception of what a presidential vote represents.

This phenomenon may be much bigger than Trump. When you consider the sheer scale of events now rocking the country -- a global pandemic; the worst economic crisis in nearly 100 years; levels of civil unrest and social ferment perhaps not seen in half a century -- it seems plausible that events themselves could end up having an outsize impact on voters, and on the election.

We now have some new evidence of this. CNBC reports:

Voter registrations, volunteer activity and donations for groups linked to Democratic causes are surging in the midst of protests following the death of George Floyd, according to voting advocacy groups.

This isn’t because people are jazzed on Biden. More likely, it’s a growing realization that the right outcome of this election is a necessary if not sufficient condition for addressing police brutality, racism, inequality, and all the other ills that have people so fed up at the moment.

In other words, anti-Trump energy won’t just be a matter of voters wanting to remove Trump because they dislike him. It’s bigger than that. For Trump, everything remains as stupendous as possible, simply because he’s in charge -- witness his buffoonish spinning of the new jobs numbers as a “rocket ship" amid the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression.

So as challenging and seemingly intractable as all our problems are, we can’t even begin to get anywhere with Trump in power, and getting him out of the way will at least allow us to begin addressing the enormous problems dragging the country down.

As Ta-Nehisi Coates recently told Ezra Klein, a vote for president will be like a matter of “hygiene,” like brushing your teeth. It may not be thrilling, but if you don’t do it you’re going to be in real trouble.

Consider how this dynamic might play out amid the mass protests over police brutality.

Politico reports that before George Floyd’s killing and the current unrest, Black Lives Matter commissioned focus groups on young black voters, particularly men who often find little reason to cast ballots. As one operative noted, the real swing voters Democrats need “are people who swing between not voting and voting, not necessarily between parties.”

The focus groups suggested Democrats might get people to vote by branding voting as a “power to ‘punish people who were hurting or neglecting their communities," as their pollster put it.

Now that Trump threatened to send troops into U.S. cities -- while bizarrely claiming Floyd is looking down from Heaven with satisfaction over the new jobs numbers -- won’t it be even more obvious Trump is one of those very people? Could such voters be more motivated to remove him as an imperative for even beginning to solve such big problems?

Democratic pollster Matthew McDermott just conducted a national poll finding, strikingly, that a large majority (62 percent) of Americans think Trump’s words and actions “will lead to a more violent America.” It also found that 59 percent disapprove of his handling of the protests, and 53 percent think he’s made the situation worse.

You should always treat partisan polling with skepticism, but this gives us a clue on how Democratic strategists view the current debate. McDermott tells us his research makes him doubly skeptical that Trump’s “law and order” messaging will work in the current context.

“If this were any other Republican president, a message of law and order in a time of unrest might well work,” McDermott told me. But Trump “is uniquely toxic. He’s poisoned the well of voters in such a way that his message is having the opposite effect as intended.”

New Marist polling underscores the point: It finds that 67% of Americans say Trump’s response has “mostly increased tensions.”

To be clear, we’re not arguing that dislike of Trump alone is remotely enough. Biden can’t sit back and hope Trump does his job for him. Biden, a centrist and incrementalist by instinct, has a responsibility to communicate that he understands the enormity of the moment and to propose policy solutions commensurate with the scale of the challenges we face.

In other words, he has to convince voters of his commitment to address the problems that have thousands risking their safety and lives -- whether its demonstrators on the front lines of protests or essential workers on the front lines of the pandemic.

And, no question, it would be a lot better if Biden were inspiring. But will that be necessary to win? Maybe not.

When Barack Obama campaigned for Hillary Cinton in 2016, his mention of Trump’s name would inevitably be greeted with boos, to which he’d say, “Don’t boo. Vote.”