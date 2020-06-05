I can’t breathe.

Eric Garner , New York City

I can get killed by police at a Walmart.

John Crawford III, Beavercreek, Ohio

Or when I’m playing at a park.

Tamir Rice, 12, Cleveland

I can die in a traffic stop.

Walter Scott, North Charleston, S.C.

I can die even if I’m already arrested.

Freddie Carlos Gray Jr., Baltimore

I can die when I’m praying.

Rev. Clementa C. Pinckney and eight people in his church, Charleston, S.C.

I can die because I failed to signal a turn.

Sandra Bland, Prairie View, Tex.

And if my car breaks down, I can die.

Corey Jones, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

If the police approach me, I can die.

Alton Sterling, Baton Rouge, La.

When I’m driving with my girlfriend and her daughter, I can die.

Philando Castile, Falcon Heights, Minn.

When I’m getting away from trouble, I can die.

Jordan Edwards, 15, Balch Springs, Tex.

In front of my wife, I can die.

Keith Lamont Scott, Charlotte

Even when I don’t die, the most ordinary things, I can’t do in peace.

Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson, Philadelphia

I can’t go to the gym.

Tshyrad Oates and a friend, Secaucus, N.J.

I can’t play golf.

Sandra Thompson and four friends, York County, Pa.

I can’t be in front of a house.

Donisha Prendergast and two friends, Rialto, Calif.

I can’t buy a house.

Michael Hayes, Memphis

I can’t go swimming.

DJ RocQuemore Simmons, 15, and a friend, Summerville, S.C.

I can’t eat lunch.

Oumou Kanoute, Northampton, Mass.

I can’t go to church with my grandma.

Akil Carter, Wauwatosa, Wis.

I can’t bird-watch.

Christian Cooper, New York City

I can’t be a child with a backpack.

Jeremiah Harvey, 9 , New York City

I can’t even be a 6-year-old.

Kaia Rolle, 6, Orlando

And I can’t protest any of this.

Colin Kaepernick, San Francisco

But I can die from a pandemic.

African Americans account for a disproportionate number of covid-19 deaths

I can be killed in my grandma’s backyard.

Stephon Clark, Sacramento, Calif.

I can die eating ice cream in my living room.

Botham Jean, Dallas

I can die when I’m jogging.

Ahmaud Arbery, Brunswick, Ga.

I can die babysitting my nephew at home.

Atatiana Jefferson, Fort Worth

Really, I can die inside my own home.

Breonna Taylor, Louisville

Please, I can’t breathe.

George Floyd, Minneapolis

Note: Violence against African Americans often goes unreported. The list above is a brief compilation of some of the violence and discrimination against black citizens that made headlines from the last words of Eric Garner to those of George Floyd.

